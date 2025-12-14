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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Guard the nation

News agencies Published December 14, 2025
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RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has urged the people of Pakistan to pledge themselves sincerely on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to do all in their power to guard the nation from “insidious disruptive forces”. In a message to the nation … the Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan have demonstrated their resilience and ability to establish institutions which are founded on the people’s will and a resurgent Pakistan is again a respected member of the international community. He said while the Government will spare no efforts for their protection, it is the people’s resolve which will checkmate those who wish to subvert them.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Jeddah,] King Khalid, in a special message addressed to pilgrims gathered in the kingdom for Haj, has appealed to all Muslims to uphold their religion. … The King, who was here at the head of a “task force” of princes, ministers and senior Government officials to personally supervise Haj arrangements, reminded Muslims of the message of Islam and the Holy Quran. … Concluding his message, he prayed to God Almighty to guide Muslims to the right path.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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