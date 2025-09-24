Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency in counterterrorism operations from the state. In particular, residents in the vulnerable area should be taken on board to minimise the chances of collateral damage. Much confusion surrounds the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday. At least two dozen residents of Tirah, including women and children, lost their lives in the blasts, which officials claim were caused by terrorists storing and manufacturing explosive devices in houses. Sources quoted in the media say that TTP militants had forcibly occupied the dwellings and used them to store explosives. They said that several militants also perished in the blasts. However, residents of the area and provincial lawmakers dispute these claims, asserting that the valley came under aerial bombardment. A statement attributed to the KP chief minister quotes him as saying that the “martyrdom of civilians” due to “operations against terrorists is unacceptable”.

The civilian deaths have resulted in protests in the region, with local tribesmen, as well as the HRCP, calling for an inquiry into the matter. It is the state’s responsibility to clear the confusion and shed light on the facts. Experience has shown that ‘collateral damage’ can result in increased restiveness in the areas affected by terrorism, and when there is radio silence from the state in situations where civilian lives are lost, hostile narratives and conspiracy theories begin to dominate. That is why the facts must be told. Having said that, it is unwise for the PTI-led provincial government to politicise the incident. Such sensitive issues should not be used to get back at political opponents, and both the centre and provincial government need to work together to uncover the facts behind the Tirah deaths, and prevent further loss of innocent lives during CT operations.

The unfortunate truth is that KP, particularly its tribal districts, has been in the grip of terrorism for over two decades. That is why along with thorough probes into incidents like the one in Tirah, SOPs need to be developed that can ensure minimum or no collateral damage during CT operations. There can be little argument with the fact that all areas need to be cleared of terrorists. Yet these kinetic actions must be undertaken with the buy-in and support of local tribes. When there is lack of credible information from the state, especially if civilians are caught in the crossfire, anger and resentment in local communities will only grow. Therefore, along with transparency, the residents of the affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy. With a cooperative approach terrorism can be defeated, and the people of the tribal districts can live in peace.

