PCB extends bid deadline for new PSL franchises amid international interest

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Friday an extension of the deadline for submitting bids for the two new franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing growing interest from investors in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and beyond.

In a post on X , Mohsin said the original deadline of December 15 had been pushed back by one week to December 22, to accommodate the surge in inquiries.

“Witnessing growing interest from Europe, USA, the Middle East and beyond in acquiring new HBL PSL teams, we have decided to extend the bid submission deadline by one week to 22 December 2025,” he wrote, while quoting an earlier PSL announcement about a promotional roadshow in New York.

“Good luck to everyone excited to welcome our new franchise owners to the HBL PSL family,” Mohsin added.

The announcement came on the very day the PCB hosted a high-profile PSL roadshow in New York City, featuring current Pakistan players including T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel, along with legends Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, and singer Ali Zafar.

The event followed a similar roadshow at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London last week, as part of efforts to attract global investment ahead of the league’s expansion to eight teams for its 11th edition in 2026.

The addition of two new franchises marks the PSL’s first major structural growth since 2018, when Multan Sultans joined as the sixth team.

The auction for the new teams is expected to follow shortly after the bidding process concludes.

Mohsin, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, has been vocal about elevating the PSL’s global standing, including recent pledges for transparent bidding and infrastructure development.

The league’s expansion is seen as a step towards enhancing its commercial appeal and competitiveness on the international T20 circuit.