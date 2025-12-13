E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Indonesia flood death toll passes 1,000: rescuers

AFP Published December 13, 2025
Indonesian military personnel move sacks of rice to load them onto an aircraft as part of relief supplies to be delivered to flood-affected areas in North Sumatra and Aceh, at Soewondo Air Base in Medan, North Sumatra, on December 12, 2025. — AFP
Indonesian military personnel move sacks of rice to load them onto an aircraft as part of relief supplies to be delivered to flood-affected areas in North Sumatra and Aceh, at Soewondo Air Base in Medan, North Sumatra, on December 12, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Devastating floods and landslides have killed 1,003 people in Indonesia, rescuers said on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with relief efforts.

The disaster, which has hit the northwestern island of Sumatra over the past fortnight, has also injured more than 5,400, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in its latest toll.

The deadly torrential rains are one of the worst recent disasters to strike Sumatra, where a tsunami wreaked havoc in 2004 in Aceh province, which lies at the northern tip of the island.

The final toll is expected to rise, with the disaster agency reporting 218 people are still missing.

With vast tracts of territory hit, 1.2 million residents have been forced to take refuge in temporary shelters.

Frustration has grown among flood victims, who have complained about the pace of relief efforts.

President Prabowo Subianto said on Saturday the situation has improved, with several areas which had been cut off now accessible.

“Here and there, due to natural and physical conditions, there have been slight delays, but I checked all the evacuation sites: their conditions are good, services for them are adequate, and food supplies are sufficient,” Prabowo said after visiting Langkat in North Sumatra province.

Costs to rebuild after the disaster could reach 51.82 trillion rupiah ($3.1 billion) and the Indonesian government has so far shrugged off suggestions that it call for international assistance.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe