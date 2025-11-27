E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides rises to 19

AFP Published November 27, 2025
Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain at a residential area of Darul Imarah on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2025. — AFP
Flooded houses are seen following heavy rain at a residential area of Darul Imarah on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2025. — AFP
A man and a woman carry their belongings as they wade through the floodwaters on an inundated street following heavy rain at a residential area of Darul Imarah on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2025. — AFP
A man and a woman carry their belongings as they wade through the floodwaters on an inundated street following heavy rain at a residential area of Darul Imarah on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The death toll from floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia rose to 19 people, a rescue official said on Thursday, with dozens still missing.

Extreme weather has battered North Sumatra for several days, triggering flooding and landslides in several districts across the province.

“There is no update so far this morning; in total, for all the affected locations, 19 people died,” national search and rescue agency official Emy Freezer told AFP, citing data from Wednesday night.

He added that at least 24 people were reported missing in six locations.

Road access to the affected areas has been cut, as well as telecommunication and electricity services, Emy said.

Authorities are therefore focusing on clearing debris to reach the isolated locations and provide assistance, he added.

Heavy rain in the neighbouring province of Aceh over the past few days triggered floods and landslides, prompting the evacuation of nearly 1,500 people, according to the local disaster agency.

Electricity services in parts of the province have also been knocked out, according to an AFP journalist.

The state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara said in a statement on Wednesday that it had deployed personnel to gradually restore power supplies after a flash flood caused the collapse of a transmission tower.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency warned that a cyclone dubbed Senyar had formed on Wednesday, which could bring more extreme weather to the region in coming days.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rains, triggering landslides, flash floods and waterborne diseases.

Climate change has impacted storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

At least 38 people died this month in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Central Java and around 13 are still missing.

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe