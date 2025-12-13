1 killed, 9 injured as speeding bus collides with trailer on M4 near Khanewal

A bus hostess was killed while nine other passengers were injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer on the Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M4) near Khanewal late on Friday night.

According to a statement by motorway police, the Lahore-bound bus, which was headed to Multan, collided with a trailer near Khanewal. Police said that the bus hostess succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while nine passengers were injured.

The statement said that the accident occurred due to the driver’s “negligence and sleepiness”.

It added that the injured, four of whom were in critical condition, were shifted to the Khanewal District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, dense fog again forced motorways to close temporarily early on Friday, which reopened after 11am once visibility improved.

The National Highway and Motorways Authority (NHMP) temporarily closed the entry of traffic at several points; M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattiyan to Faisalabad, M11 from Lahore to Sialkot, and M5 from Multan to Sukkur.

Heavy fog also descended on national highways, causing low visibility in Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Jamber, Patoki, Mian Channu, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sadiqabad.

The spokesperson for the motorway police, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, in a statement said that travellers should ensure they follow lane markings on the road to avoid accidents.

He said that people should travel during the daytime as heavy fog was causing a sharp reduction in visibility on the roads. He said that drivers should use fog lights and avoid travelling at night for their safety.