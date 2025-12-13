E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Beyond the verdict

Editorial Published December 13, 2025
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IT was, no doubt, a sobering reminder that even those who seem untouchable at the height of their power may one day be brought to book. The 14-year sentence handed to retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed by a military court this Thursday was, in many ways, both unprecedented and unexpected.

The high-profile case had shone a spotlight on deep-rooted tensions within Pakistan’s civil-military dynamics, Hameed’s alleged relationship with former prime minister Imran Khan and the PTI government, and his role in political engineering and corruption.

The trial began in August 2024 and lasted 15 months. For the longest time, it seemed that Faiz Hameed’s office would protect him; instead, the sentence has made history as the first time that a former ISI chief — considered the second-most powerful position in the military after the army chief under the old hierarchy — has been court-martialled and imprisoned by the military establishment.

Hameed’s conviction has been presented as an outcome of the Pakistan Army’s internal mechanisms for self-accountability. It should be commended for the example it attempts to set, but it would have been better if it had done so transparently.

Many critics have argued that this case was a political tool amid the ongoing instability, especially after it was tied to the May 9, 2023 riots that followed Mr Khan’s arrest. It has been implied by the establishment itself that Faiz Hameed may have played a role in precipitating the violence seen that day.

But that is just one of the many wrongs attributed to the former spy chief. Hameed is widely believed to have engineered the 2018 general elections to favour the PTI, and was afterwards seen as the architect of that government’s security and political strategies. He personally oversaw a campaign to control the national media, including multiple attempts to force this paper to capitulate.

This is not to mention the controversy that became central to his downfall: his alleged abuse of ISI authority to raid and extort a real estate project near Islamabad, in which he had allegedly demanded a stake. This is what prompted the initial probe against him.

When he was finally sentenced to a 14-year jail term this Thursday, it emerged that he had been convicted on four counts related to violating secrecy laws, engaging in political activities, misuse of authority, and causing harm to others. The press handout also notes that he could still face further sentencing for allegations of fomenting political unrest in collusion with politicians.

But the question remains: should this be considered precedent, or an exceptional case? The armed forces’ accountability mechanism must be praised for delivering strict justice; it is also hoped that it will be applied to all equally and that it will be applied consistently.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025

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M.Saeed
Dec 13, 2025 02:04pm
Nobody is above the law, today or tomorrow. Better if this is well understood by all!
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Dec 13, 2025 02:50pm
He jockeyed for power and lost. All else followed like dominoes falling.
Recommend 0
Tasneem
Dec 13, 2025 03:20pm
Calm down you all ! This isn't the beginning of a new era, just as lawyers movement & everything that followed regressed us as a nation back to 27th amendment. So please calm down
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 13, 2025 03:23pm
The future remains uncertain though.
Recommend 0
Awara
Dec 13, 2025 03:42pm
This is all political, the timing is. If IK had bowed down and toed the line, this would never have happened. Next, Hameed will be probed into May 9 riots, again to down IK, if all is 'settled' as per the wishes before then, this so called pending case will never see the court's light. And yes, army individuals will be tried in the future but all for political purposes/advantage.
Recommend 0
Maslam
Dec 13, 2025 09:31pm
So how did the establishment ousted PTI without medling in politics??
Recommend 0

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