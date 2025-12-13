Stone transporters demand end to fines

SARGODHA: The Stone Transport Association has announced continuing its strike and said the protest will continue until the government removes the clause pertaining to heavy fines for transporters from its new traffic rules.

Stone Transport Association President Chaudhry Khalid Arain, at a gathering of transporters at the Sargodha Stone Crushing Market, said that the Punjab government should stop the economic murder of labourers with all its might.

He called the heavy fines on transporters as tantamount to abuse and injustice. Therefore, the government should immediately abolish the clause of heavy fines listed in the Punjab Traffic Ordinance 2025 and ensure its implementation by issuing a formal notification of the negotiations with the transporters, he said.

On this occasion, other members of the association said that transporters would continue the protest and their strike until their demands were met.

HUSBAND BOOKED: A woman registered a case of theft against her husband, accusing him of stealing a smartphone worth Rs37,000 from her house and is also threatening to kill her.

Complainant Zahida Parveen of Chak 66NB told the Jhal Chakian Police that her husband Ishrat Abbas had stolen a smartphone worth Rs37,000 from her house and was threatening her with dire consequences.

The police registered a case against her husband and were investigating.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025