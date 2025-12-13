FIA arrests four human traffickers

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims to have arrested four human traffickers involved in visa fraud and migrant smuggling during a crackdown against illegal human trafficking networks across the region.

The arrests were made in Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala districts.

A spokesman for FIA Gujranwala Zone said accused Muhammad Afzal had received Rs6 million from a citizen to send him to Italy whereas suspect Zulfiqar alias Bhutto had received Rs350,000 from a citizen for arranging a visa for Saudi Arabia.

He said another suspect Muhammad Boota had received a sum of Rs1.6 million from a citizen to send him to Australia and suspect Zakaullah too had received Rs650,000 from a citizen for sending him to Australia.

The suspects he said had not fullfilled the promises with their clients and went into hide after receiving money. However, the FIA have started investigation after registration of cases against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025