Tallal Chaudhry hopes ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s fate will deter future ‘interference’

Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry on Friday expressed hope that, following the sentencing of former spymaster Faiz Hameed, there would be less “interference” in politics in the future.

The former head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by a military court on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the state minister noted that if such a high-profile official in the armed forces had been court-martialled, it could also happen to others.

“The institution has set a new example and standards in the wake of this case,” he said.

“There will be less interference. People will remember that if you can be punished while in service and even after retirement, then anyone who commits wrongdoing while in service will think about what will happen to them. I believe this will make a significant difference.”

Chaudhry claimed that decisions made by former prime minister Imran Khan “revolved around Faiz Hameed’s recommendations”.

“There are chances that multiple decisions from before, during and after his tenure revolved around Faiz’s recommendations,” the minister said.

“Faisal Vawda and other representatives have given evidence of this before. As a political worker, I have seen this happen.”

Chaudhry further said that the matter is being investigated by “an institution which has set a new standard for transparency in Pakistan” and discouraged speculating about future steps until it is complete.

“We are hopeful that they (investigators) will uncover the truth after performing an investigation on its merits,” he said. “Instead of speculating, we should wait for the investigation.”

The state minister elaborated that the former spymaster was jailed because he “crossed a legal red line” and further said that crossing red lines instead of participating in politics “would come to an end”.

“Any action against whoever has broken the law and damaged Pakistan, its army and its perception, to prevent them from doing it in the future, is the right choice,” he stated.

Hameed, a former lieutenant general, was taken into custody in August 2024, as the military announced the initiation of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against him.

The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society and had shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

In December 2024, a military court indicted Hameed on three counts — engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority. The indictment marked the start of the trial of the former intelligence chief before an FGCM.

At the time, the ISPR had said that “events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents, including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests” were also being investigated.