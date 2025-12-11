Timeline of Faiz Hameed’s arrest and trial

Former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed on Thursday was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The court handed down the sentence following a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in which Hameed was found guilty on multiple charges, including engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In November 2023, the Supreme Court (SC) said that allegations of an “extremely serious nature” against the ex-spymaster “cannot be left unattended” as they would undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions if they were proven to be true.

A series of investigations was thus initiated against him, following which he was taken into military custody in August 2024.

Dawn.com takes a look at the major developments and milestones in the case against Hameed over the last year.

August 12, 2024

Hameed was taken into military custody, with the army’s media wing confirming that the process for his court-martial had been initiated in connection with the Top City housing scheme scandal.

The government hailed the military’s decision to uphold the rule of law by initiating court martial proceedings against the former spymaster for his alleged involvement in victimising the owner of a private housing society. The opposition PTI, however, adopted a reserved stance, calling it an internal issue of the army.

August 17, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that Hameed, who was facing court martial proceedings , had apologised to him for victimising him. Calling the arrest of the former ISI chief a miracle, Dar said: “I am among the victims of Faiz Hameed.” However, he added, the retired general had tendered an apology for his “excesses”.

August 22, 2024

PTI founder Imran Khan called for an open trial of the former spymaster. He termed the arrest a ‘drama’ and claimed that Hameed’s open trial would expose the ‘regime change operation’ and the incidents of May 9. Imran also said that if Hameed is tried for mutiny, the proceedings should be open to the public.

September 5, 2024

ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that court martial proceedings against Hameed had been initiated based on “concrete evidence” following a detailed probe.

December 10, 2024

The military’s media affairs wing confirmed that Hameed had been formally indicted by a military court on three counts — engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority.

February 13, 2025

An investigation was conducted against him for allegedly misusing his powers. Awami National Party leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti stated that before the Top City inquiry, Hameed should be held accountable for actions that led to the “loss of Pashtun lives.”

December 11, 2025

Former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by a military court