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PPP alleges PML-N, PTI ‘colluding’ after NA proceedings end early during PPP-led agenda item

Iftikhar A. Khan Published December 10, 2025
PPP leader Shazia Marri addresses a press conference after NA proceedings ended before time on December 10. — Screegrab from video via author.
PPP leader Shazia Marri addresses a press conference after NA proceedings ended before time on December 10. — Screegrab from video via author.
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The PPP accused the PML-N of “colluding” with the PTI during National Assembly proceedings on Wednesday, after the speaker ended the session early when PTI’s Iqbal Afridi pointed out a “lack of quorum” ahead of an agenda item regarding the renaming of Islamabad International Airport.

The last item on the day’s agenda was a calling-attention notice from First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and other PPP lawmakers, intended to draw the defence minister’s attention to the delay in naming the New Islamabad International Airport after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in recognition of her services to democracy and the country.

However, as the day’s proceedings continued, presiding officer Ali Zahid, who belongs to the PML-N, ended the session abruptly during the question hour while PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel was speaking.

PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi pointed out the lack of quorum while Patel spoke, prompting the speaker to have the members counted.

“63 members are present, the house is not in order,” Zahid said, ending the session early.

With their mics switched off, PPP lawmakers staged a noisy protest on the floor of the house.

Addressing the media after the session’s abrupt end, PPP MNA Shazia Marri termed the move “a conspiracy” against the PPP, alleging that “it appeared as if the PML-N and PTI were colluding.”

“This reeks of a conspiracy […] the session ended at 11-11:15, not even an hour had passed, and we are now standing here holding a press conference.”

Addressing the media, she said, “Qadir Patel also went to the speaker and spoke to him,” she said, adding that “now that we are standing here with you, it does feel like a conspiracy and intentional”.

“PTI is already quite non-serious[…]however, we were not expecting this from PML-N,” the PPP leader lamented.

The PPP leader, in a veiled warning to the coalition partner, said that “given the state of the country, […] the PML-N ought to be more careful”.

“Meting out such treatment to a party that is mature and sensible is unacceptable,” she said.

Separately, Patel, while speaking to the media afterwards, alleged that PML-N leaders were “sitting in the lobby” while the quorum was called, also terming it a “well-thought-out conspiracy.”

“My question had not yet been completed during the question hour, so how was a member allowed to point out a lack of quorum?” he asked.

“If the location of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Airport has been changed, then why can the name not be changed?”

“Shaheed Benazir does not need any praise; these people are small-minded, and they will remain as such,” Patel said.

Patel vowed that, in case the government does not respond, “the party will decide its future course of action during its next meeting”.

‘Petty tactic’

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Aseefa expressed disappointment “at the behaviour of acting NA speaker,” terming the move a “petty tactic.”

“It has become a mockery to constantly suspend the session despite having quorum. Many had heard the speaker was given instructions to avoid my calling attention notice. A very petty tactic,” the first lady said.

The New Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) was inaugurated by then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 2, 2018.

In February this year, PPP leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a letter to the prime minister, had requested that the airport be renamed to honour the former prime minister, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

“Governor Kundi emphasised that the old Islamabad airport was originally named Benazir Bhutto International Airport on June 21, 2008, following her assassination in December 2007,” the report said.

“However, in April 2018, the Aviation Division renamed the newly constructed airport as New Islamabad International Airport, removing Bhutto’s name,” it added.

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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Ali Saryawala
Dec 10, 2025 08:55pm
So even the partner PP accuses govt of colluding with the opposition PTI,so what's going on,nobody trusts nobody.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 10, 2025 09:44pm
Why not name it Abdul Qadeer International Airport, to honor the person who gave the nation the Nuclear Bomb?
Recommend 0
Ali Alvi
Dec 10, 2025 09:58pm
Do that to airports in Sindh, Pakistan is not their fiefdom that everything be named after them.
Recommend 0
Syed Irfan Ali
Dec 12, 2025 01:03pm
It should be named Benazir Bhutto International Airport. No one can deny her sacrifices for the country and democracy. Delaying tactics are a shameful act on the part of the government.
Recommend 0

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