JIT to probe abduction, murder of Dr Warda

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a high-level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the abduction and brutal murder of Lady Doctor Warda Mushtaq, a medical officer at DHQ Hospital Abbottabad.

The decision came after mounting public outrage and persistent demands from the medical community for a transparent, independent and expeditious inquiry.

The provincial establishment department issued a notification the other day following directions from the chief minister’s secretariat. According to the notification, the JIT was approved by the chief secretary and tasked with conducting a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry. The team has been instructed to submit its findings within five days.

The JIT comprises senior officials, representatives from law enforcement agencies and civil society include Khyyam Hassan, chairman of the JIT, who is provincial inspection team’s member, while other members included DPO Abbottabad Haroonur Rasheed, representatives of counter terrorism department, special branch (KP police), directorate general of prosecution, doctors community and lawyers community Abbottabad. Ms Sonia Shamroz, assistant inspector general (CPO Peshawar) is also included to further strengthen the investigation team, the notification said.

Officials said copies of the notification has been circulated to senior officials including additional chief secretary (home), principal secretaries to governor and chief minister, the provincial police office, commissioner Abbottabad and other departments concerned for necessary follow-up and appointment of focal persons.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team handling the case has written to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Abbottabad, to verify whether the nominated accused persons have any prior record of money laundering or financial crimes.

Investigators suspect that the accused paid Rs3 million to execute the crime, raising concerns about illicit financial transactions and possible AML/CFT violations. So, the FIA has been requested to scrutinisebusiness dealings of the accused, records of FIRs, inquiries or investigations, suspicious or large-scale transactions, cybercrime & financial crime history, travel history & watch list status and other relevantinformation, it said.

Meanwhile, police have reportedly recovered two vehicles used in the abduction and transportation of the victim. Additionally, the authorities have sealed five shops belong to Rida’s husband as the ambit of investigations was broadened to unearth the financial and logistical network behind the crime.

The police also uncovered that Dr Warda’s gold ornaments, valued at approximately Rs3 million, were deposited in a bank against which a loan of Rs5 million was obtained. Investigators believe the suspects targeted her partly due to the high valuation of these assets, it said.

Meanwhile, Raheel Shah, husband of slain Dr Warda, arrived in Abbottabad on Thursday from South Korea. Moving scenes were seen when the children saw their father. People also visited residence of Dr Warda to offer fateha and condolences.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025