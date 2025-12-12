E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Differently-abled children’s performance impresses audience

Our Correspondent Published December 12, 2025
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TAXILA: Differently-abled children showcased incredible talents through performances, art and sports, highlighting successes in various co-curricular activities in an event held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDP).

Special children presented tableaus, recitations, naats, qawwalis and welcome performances, receiving warm applause from guests.

Stalls displaying hand-made crafts and garments made by students of the Special Education Centre Pindigheb and the Government Deaf & Defective Hearing School Attock were also showcased.

The event was organised by the Department of Special Education in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at a resort, located near Haji Shah Dam near Attock on Wednesday.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of breaking down barriers, fostering acceptance, and promoting inclusive policies and practices.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest on this occasion while the event was attended by District Education Officer Special Education Rawalpindi Division Shumaila Khan, Guest of Honour retired Lt Col Shahid Jameel Mian, Dr Ghazala Yasmeen (Headmistress GSEC Pindigheb), senior officials from education, social welfare, and a large number of special students and teachers from across the district.

Addressing the ceremony, DEO Shumaila Khan revealed that despite limited resources special education students, Shah Ghaloon and Ali Raza had won three gold medals in international competitions.

Other students also excelled in contests held in Italy and other countries.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza said the provision of a congenial environment for the upbringing of special children was the moral and social responsibility of society.

He said special persons had also played a major role in the development of the country. He said that special children across Pakistan are receiving unprecedented attention from federal, provincial and district administrations.

He added the Himmat and Disability cards had boosted the dignity and confidence of special children.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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