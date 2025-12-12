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Documentary on melting glaciers highlights shared climate risks for Pakistan, Switzerland

Jamal Shahid Published December 12, 2025
Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner speaks at the premiere of the documantary in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner speaks at the premiere of the documantary in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
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ISLAMABAD: Guests gathered at the Swiss ambassador’s residence for the premiere of a 30-minute documentary titled, ‘The Melt Down of Glaciers — Switzerland and Pakistan’ to mark International Mountain Day and support the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025.

The documentary raised awareness of the essential role glaciers, snow and ice play in the climate system and hydrological cycle and highlighted how rapid glacial melt affects agriculture, water security and the livelihoods of vulnerable mountain communities.

In the film, experts in Switzerland and researchers from Pakistan emphasised the need for collaboration, advancing scientific knowledge and improving policy frameworks to address the effects of climate change on glaciers.

The documentary featured interviews with glaciologists and climate scientists from both countries. Central to the narrative were the voices of those living in the shadow of melting ice.

Pakistani and Swiss farmers were watching irrigation sources disappear, facing flooding and the loss of livelihoods. Switzerland, with advanced monitoring systems, financial resources and established infrastructure, had significant adaptive capacity.

Still, the documentary showed how the Alpine nation struggled to respond to the speed and scale of glacial retreat.

Pakistan, home to more than 7,000 glaciers and the world’s highest concentration of peaks above 8,000 metres, had far fewer resources. It faces catastrophic risks from glacial lake outburst floods, irrigation challenges and flooding.

The documentary was produced with the support of the Swiss Embassy in Pakistan, Adventure Club Pakistan and Explore n Exped.

The audience appreciated the documentary’s balanced approach and stunning cinematography, which did not compromise its scientific insights into the environmental challenges ahead.

Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner said he was thrilled to present the film on the occasion of International Mountain Day, observed on December 11.

“Effects of climate change have been discussed intensely over the last months and have been on the agenda of international conferences. The good thing about these discussions is that they keep our attention on the fact that protecting our environment is extremely important.”

He said Pakistan and Switzerland had their own challenges regarding clean air and water. “We need to come together and be serious about it, make sure to find and implement sustainable solutions to address global warming, especially clean water and air. The film highlights quite a few aspects in this respect and outlines the consequences of these issues for our countries and especially for communities at the grassroots level,” Mr Steiner said.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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Jamal Shahid is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. He covers the Public Accounts Committee and the National Assembly’s Question Hour, as well as diplomatic events, climate change, and human rights issues in the capital.

Jamal Shahid

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