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New provinces?

Editorial Published December 12, 2025
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PPP CHAIRMAN Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s call to prioritise new provinces where there is already a consensus appears to be a response to the widespread speculation that certain powerful quarters are thinking about dividing the existing ones into multiple administrative units. These rumours have gained traction following claims by MQM-P leaders that the PML-N intends to introduce another constitutional amendment aimed at empowering local governments. That suggestion has triggered a wider debate, fuelled largely by political anxieties, over the possibility of creating smaller provinces across the country, especially a Karachi province.

Speaking to the media recently, Mr Bhutto-Zardari pointed to a Punjab Assembly resolution calling for a South Punjab province, noting that there is also cross-party agreement in the National Assembly on aspects of the matter. He argued that the consensus achieved on a South Punjab province should first be focused on before moving forward. “Before talking about 20 new provinces, let’s start where everyone already agrees,” he said. Yet he appeared to rule out the possibility of that happening soon.

The demand for multiple smaller provinces is not new; it stems from public frustration with the unwillingness of the existing provinces to establish effective LG systems that can address citizens’ problems. This is in spite of constitutional directives to create LGs and devolve political, administrative and financial power to them. Rhetoric aside, there seems to be an unspoken consensus among political parties that LGs must remain weak and ineffective. Meanwhile, the PPP chairman’s contention that Sindh’s LG structure is more robust than the newly passed LG law in Punjab may represent an accurate comparison between the two provinces, but it does not mean that the system of local governance in Sindh is very effective, or that it reflects the true spirit of the relevant constitutional provision.

However, it must be stressed that the division of provinces as smaller administrative units will not solve our governance woes; and may, in fact, exacerbate the problem. Not just that. Changing the historical boundaries of the federating units, when there is no credible demand for it, except for some calls for a South Punjab and a Hazara province, can be politically explosive. The solution to public problems and poor service delivery lies in strengthening local democracy by devolving powers to LGs as the Constitution requires.

That said, no matter how misplaced the present focus on creating new provinces for administrative efficiency is, any credible and popular demand for further units that comes from the people should not be dismissed. Such proposals must be debated and the will of the people determined before they are put before the legislature, as constitutionally required, to ascertain the level of consensus.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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Just Saying
Dec 12, 2025 08:33am
Bilawal should be asked if more provinces will solve the issue of missing manhole covers in Karachi!
Recommend 0
Naila
Dec 12, 2025 10:56am
KARACHI PROVINCE IS NECESSITY , AND DONE WITHOUT DELAY
Recommend 0
J. Lone
Dec 12, 2025 11:02am
May be it is a good idea to make two provinces of today's Punjab. Saraikees should have their own province, Multan as its capital.
Recommend 0
M. Ahmad
Dec 12, 2025 12:20pm
Prioritising LGs over new provinces is not a new proposal; even Ayoub Khan had introduced something similar to LGs. Yet, the populace continues to face the lack of basic rights after over a 70-years period. Of course, strong LGs are the backbone of a healthy democracy, but not in Pakistan given the nature of the political process. Since Pakistani politics runs on a patron-client relationship, empowering LGs is out of the question for the politicians, for this would deprive them of the real base.
Recommend 0
Dr Qureshi
Dec 12, 2025 12:38pm
Young prince Bilawal is right.
Recommend 0
Nawab Saeed
Dec 12, 2025 01:43pm
Smaller federating units need fairness and equality, NOT new provinces.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Cassum Agboatwala
Dec 12, 2025 05:55pm
Good governance comes from honest, dedicated leadership, ethics and morally good behavior .
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Dec 12, 2025 07:48pm
When a house of five brothers lived in one house with their parents under age between 1 to 25 years what happens when they get married and have children they look out another house for their family to raise comfortably, same way for our provinces when they grow in population they look out for new provinces to manage to run the new provinces in a better way for new people to live comfortably. It’s time now Pakistan should have more new provinces now. Sindh-Punjab-Baluchistan-KPK.
Recommend 0
Saba
Dec 12, 2025 08:05pm
I truly believe provinces should be divided. This is another way to delegate the power and manage resources in a better and efficient way. It will also open ways for the talent to help resolve the governance and corruption issues. The public who demand separate provinces is considerable in number, and for every administration, it's important to include public voices. However, I would love to read about the link between this demand and the current unfulfilled demands of public of other provinces.
Recommend 0
Nadia
Dec 13, 2025 01:54am
If you separate Karachi from Sindh, then you risk separation of Sindh from rest of the country. Strength is unity and not division. Make Pakistan strong!
Recommend 0
Mahmood Khan Achakzai
Dec 13, 2025 08:43am
Make the Pashtun part of Balochistan a part of KPK NOW. This should have happened in 2018!
Recommend 0
Yasmin
Dec 13, 2025 11:21am
Sindh is not a cake to be divided!
Recommend 0

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