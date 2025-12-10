US approves sale of tech worth $686m for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets

The United States has approved the sale of advanced technology and support for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets, valued at $686 million, according to a letter the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) sent to Congress on December 8.

The package includes Link–16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support.

The DSCA letter makes clear the rationale for the sale, stating that it “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”

The proposed sale is also aimed at modernising Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and addressing operational safety concerns. The letter notes that it will “maintain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block–52 and Mid Life Upgrade F–16 fleet.”

These updates will provide more “seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns,” the letter adds.

The letter also emphasises Pakistan’s readiness to absorb the technology, stating that the country “has shown a commitment to maintaining its military forces and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.” It also addresses regional concerns, asserting that “the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Lockheed Martin Company of Fort Worth, Texas, will serve as the principal contractor for the sale. The US defence agency pointed out that “implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to Pakistan” and that there will be “no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

The total estimated value of the sale is $686 million, with major defence equipment valued at $37 million and other items at $649 million. The major defence equipment (MDE) component includes 92 Link–16 data link systems and six inert Mk–82 500-lb general purpose bomb bodies; the latter will have no explosive payload and will be used for weapons integration testing.

Link-16 is an advanced command, control, communications and intelligence system. It is a secure, real-time communication network that shares tactical data among allied forces and is used by US and allied Nato forces. The system is also resistant to electronic jamming from enemy air and ground assets.

“It provides the warfighter key theatre functions such as surveillance, identification, air control, weapons engagement coordination, and direction for all services and allied forces,” the letter read.

The rest of the deal consists of $649m worth of non-MDE equipment, including the AN/APQ–10C Simple Key Loaders and AN/APX–126 Advanced Identification Friend or Foe system — used to identify hostile and allied aircraft.

It also includes hardware and software modifications to support the Operational Flight Program and mandated avionics updates, as well as KY–58M and KIV–78 cryptographic appliqués, which are National Security Agency (NSA)-certified modules used in military aircraft and other tactical systems for secure communications and identification.

The equipment also covers additional secure communications, precision navigation and cryptographic devices, Joint Mission Planning Systems and support, Common Munitions Built-in-test Reprogramming Equipment, and ADU–981 missile adaptor units.

Other weapons integration, test and support equipment, spare and repair parts, software delivery and support, publications and technical documentation, full motion simulators, personnel training, and training equipment are also included.

The package will also provide Pakistan with US government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, studies and surveys, and other related elements of logistical and program support.

Pakistan had requested upgrades to its F-16 fleet in 2021 amid strained relations, but Washington delayed its response. The country is now less dependent on the F-16s, having acquired and jointly developed other platforms, which proved their worth during the May 2025 air war by inflicting significant damage on the Indian fleet.

“Pakistan still welcomes the US offer, as it will enhance the shelf life of its F-16s until 2040,” a diplomatic source said.

The DSCA letter, sent to the Speaker of the House and the chairmen of the relevant congressional committees, concludes that the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States” while ensuring that Pakistan can continue to operate its F-16 fleet safely and effectively.