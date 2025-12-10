E-Paper | March 17, 2026

UAE cracks down on visa abuse with new penalties for ‘sheltering infiltrators’

News Desk Published December 10, 2025
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced harsh penalties for residents sheltering or employing “infiltrators”, as the presence of unidentified or unregistered individuals can lead to security threats, UAE-based Gulf News reported.

The paper reported that harbouring or employing undocumented and illegal migrants carries significant risks, as “infiltrators may engage in illegal activities that threaten public security or help circumvent regulatory authorities”.

“Federal Law No 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners imposes strict penalties for this crime, setting fines starting from Dh100,000 and reaching up to Dh5 million in cases involving multiple offenders or organised networks, in addition to a minimum imprisonment term of two months,” Gulf News reported.

It added that legal liability extends to those who offer work, accommodation or support of any kind that enables them to stay in the country illegally.

Per the publication, Emirati law emphasises the importance of complying with the purpose for which a visa is issued — for tourism, work and others.

“Using a visa for purposes other than those intended — such as working while holding a visit or tourist visa — is considered a serious violation that disrupts public order and exposes the offender to legal accountability,” Gulf News reported, adding that this offence is punishable by a Dh10,000 fine.

The report added that enforcing immigration law extends beyond restrictions on entry and exit and covers the forgery of documents and “misuse” of residency credentials. Forgery, according to Gulf News, carries a punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment.

“These penalties reflect the state’s deep understanding of the dangers posed by individuals entering the UAE without completing legal procedures,” Gulf News reported.

“The presence of unidentified or unregistered individuals can lead to security threats that are difficult to detect, in addition to the risk of involvement in unlawful activities. Strict enforcement is therefore essential to ensuring societal stability and protecting both residents and citizens.”

On November 27, Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry said that the UAE had not been issuing visas to Pakistanis.

The additional secretary made this revelation during a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, further stating that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had “stopped short of imposing a ban on the Pakistani passport”.

“If a ban is imposed, getting it removed would be difficult,” he warned.

The official said that currently, the UAE was only issuing visas to blue and diplomatic passport holders.

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