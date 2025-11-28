The empty Sheikh Zayed Road is made ready for the early morning start of the “Dubai Run 2025” as part of the 9th Edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, in Dubai on November 23, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Rising UAE visa rejections leave Pakistani travellers in limbo

Travel agents say first-time and single-entry visa applications for Dubai now face rejection rates of 70 to 80 per cent, while applicants with family ties in the UAE have a better chance of approval.
Sarah B. Haider Published November 28, 2025

When 28-year-old Nadeem, a marketing professional from Lahore, planned his first leisure trip to Dubai this year, he never imagined it would turn into a months-long ordeal. He applied for a visit visa through a travel agency, confident it would be a “routine process”. Instead, his application was rejected twice: first in January, then again at the beginning of November.

The agency handling his case told him the reason was simple: he was “under 40”, and younger applicants were facing higher scrutiny. For Nadeem, who chose to be identified by his first name only, the explanation only added to the confusion already circulating among frustrated travellers.

“I don’t understand it. What does my age have to do with anything? I’m employed full-time, and I submitted my bank statement. My friend, a freelancer, got it on the first attempt. I have applied for a third time, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but it’s exhausting,” he told Dawn.

Visa rejections have recently become a recurring issue for Pakistanis travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), despite the Gulf country’s close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Pakistan. Abu Dhabi is Islamabad’s major trading partner in the Middle East and a key source of remittances, hosting a large Pakistani expatriate population.

On Thursday, Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry told the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights that the UAE had not been issuing visas to Pakistanis, though he clarified there was no formal ban on Pakistani passports. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, who heads the committee, told Dawn that the restrictions were imposed due to concerns about travellers “getting involved in criminal activities,” and said very few visas had been granted lately, “after much difficulty.”

The issue has persisted for months. In January 2025, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was informed that some visas to the UAE had been “unofficially closed”. Overseas Employment Promoter Aisam Baig said the UAE had reservations about Pakistanis on visit visas potentially “resorting to begging”.

The following month, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, described the Gulf country’s refusal of visas to Pakistani nationals as a “serious and significant” issue. In comments to Arab News, he said Emirati authorities had raised concerns about the authenticity of documents, including educational credentials, as well as cases involving applicants with criminal records. “If they find a dichotomy somewhere, even if the document is genuine but the attestation either in Pakistan or in the UAE is not genuine, it could cause major rejections,” Tirmizi said, adding that AI-based verification systems were now being used.

In April, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi announced that visa issues had been resolved and Pakistanis could now avail a five-year visa.

Despite these assurances, early July saw renewed problems. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi raised the issue with his UAE counterpart, and during a July 11 meeting, UAE Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured full support in expediting visas for Pakistani citizens.

Yet, travellers continued to face obstacles.

Fatima Attarwala, a journalist, recalled her attempts to cover Gulfood, a major event in Dubai: “My visa got rejected twice. First, we went through one agency, then to the official agency coordinating the event, but every visa application for those under 45 was rejected. Even company directors’ visas weren’t approved in the first round. The second round only granted visas to applicants over 45 years of age. It’s not a Pakistan-only problem — people from Africa and other countries also faced the same.”

Syed Abbas Raza Naqvi, 25, who works for an American company, said he received repeated rejections despite corporate sponsorship. “I started trying in September last year for a conference in January. My company provided the invitation and all the supporting documents, but it still didn’t work. I tried three times. Eventually, a ‘guaranteed visa’ was issued at a higher fee, but the process remains opaque and stressful.”

Abbas applied for a five-year, multiple-entry visit visa in September this year, only to be rejected again.

“The visa cost $1,200 (Rs 339,000). I was refunded $650, but it was still a significant loss. Luckily, my company covered the expense, but overall, it was a disheartening experience,” he lamented.

A tech entrepreneur from Karachi, 36, who also had their visa rejected, told Dawn on the condition of anonymity that they had tried in September this year. “I then applied for a fresh visa rather than through my first application. Surprisingly, it was then granted in the same month.”

Muzamil Asif, a sports journalist assigned to cover the Asia Cup in Dubai, was unable to travel after his visa was rejected, despite having the necessary accreditation and documentation.

“Our travel agent said ‘100 per cent rejection’ for Dubai visas. Every agency refused to apply. The Pakistan Cricket Board advised applying via Abu Dhabi, but even then, the process was uncertain. In the end, my visa was rejected because I’m a single man under 35. The ticket and hotel bookings were already done, and my news outlet lost nearly Rs100,000.”

Travel agencies corroborated the trend.

Saher Nazeer, the customer services representative at Visa Express Karachi, told Dawn that “first-time and single-entry visa applications for Dubai face 70 to 80pc rejections, while family ties improve chances”.

A manager at Trips Travel & Tours, speaking anonymously, added that single visas had an approval rate of just 20pc, whereas family visas see around 80pc acceptance.

Ubaid Sajjad, a travel agent at AEG-Visa, cited strict financial requirements to get a visa. “You have better chances if you provide a six-month bank statement with around Rs3 million,” he said. “Insufficient funds are the major reason for single visa rejections.”

Meanwhile, Quratulain, an agent at Premio Travel & Tours, said “previous overstaying and unclear financial documentation” were the causes for rejection.

Discussions on Pakistani social media reveal wider frustration. Reddit users described blocked transit visas and contradictory messages from agencies like VFS Global, with one user noting that professional status or age often determined whether a visa would be approved. Some users said there was effectively a “ban on visit visas for Pakistanis in Dubai” due to concerns over alleged illegal migration.

However, a senior diplomat at the UAE embassy, who wished not to be named, dismissed the speculation, telling Dawn that “there is no ban on UAE visas for Pakistani citizens”.

“The UAE government issues visas daily to various categories of applicants. However, some Pakistani travel agents had tampered with applicants’ data in the past, leading to issues, after which a centralised visa system was introduced,” he said.

He added the UAE had set up three biometric desks at the embassy to ensure transparency in the application process.

“There are 2.27 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, who can sponsor their families under the new law. However, those with criminal records — those who have tampered with their data — are being asked to correct their records,” the diplomat said.

On the other hand, UAE Ambassador Zaabi shared major visa facilitation reforms with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday, including online processing, e-visas without passport stamping, and faster system-to-system linkages. According to a post on the Ministry of Finance’s X account, nearly 500 visas are processed daily at the newly launched UAE Visa Centre in Pakistan.

Despite the diplomatic assurances and recently announced reforms, the experiences of Nadeem and other Pakistani visa seekers show how uncertainty still hovers over the process.

“It feels like you’re playing a lottery with your plans, your work commitments, and your money,” a dejected Nadeem told Dawn over the phone. “I just want to know if I can go or not and be done with it.”

Additional reporting by Abdullah Momand.

Sarah B. Haider is a news editor on Dawn’s online news desk with more than a decade of experience in journalism. Her work primarily covers women’s issues and social justice. She can be found on X at @bohotsaara.

Sarah B. Haider
Abdul Majeed
Nov 28, 2025 10:42am
Apply using Emirates or flydubai airlines directly to avoid such rejections, i believe agents applying visa are responsible for rejections and simply blaming UAE for the losses of innocent Pakistani population .
A. Kumar
Nov 28, 2025 10:42am
UAE visas are being rejected faster than the Pakistan cricket team collapses… pura mulk hi limbo mode mein hai.
Rahul
Nov 28, 2025 11:23am
Henley passport index ranks the Pakistani green passport 5th from the bottom in the company of Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan. Pakistani ministers should address issues with the behavior of passport holders that has earned this reputation rather than doing photo ops. This is not an issue that will be solved by making sifarish to a UAE diplomat or general.
Today
Nov 28, 2025 11:40am
Didn't find any such issues for other Asian countries
Sahid
Nov 28, 2025 11:53am
The reason for the non issuance of visas by the UAE stems from the fact that most Pakistanis who go there are basically terrorists, criminals, beggars or drug peddlers. UAE authorities are fed up of having to deal with such notorious Pakistanis.
M. Saeed
Nov 28, 2025 12:08pm
Almost all of the hard criminals defy justice by escaping to Saudi Arabia and UAE. More over, the beggars travel there in large numbers, spoiling the image of our country. So restricting visas are the only solution for those countries.
FAM
Nov 28, 2025 12:11pm
Why is Pakistani govt ok with this humiliation??? Why not take some punitive steps including reducing Emirates flight to one per week from and a single city instead of allowing Emirates to operate so openly and earning hundred of millions of dollars from Pakistani international travelers. Have some spine and take some action!!!
FAZ
Nov 28, 2025 12:18pm
Pakistani passport tops from the bottom of the list..
Arsalan Rashid
Nov 28, 2025 12:36pm
Why dying to come to Dubai which does not have much to offer, this is from a lifetime resident in this city. Better options are Qatar and of course KSA!
Gaawar Jat
Nov 28, 2025 12:48pm
Countries image plays an important role, and this image has been tarnished by Pakistanis who went their eairlier.
Falcon1
Nov 28, 2025 01:00pm
What exactly do the Pakistanis have to contribute to the UAE?? The country is largely run by foreigners, western managers, pros, engineers, IT teams, oil and gas experts. teachers and researchers. Most of the mid to lower tear workers are from India, Egypt or other Arab countries. Construction workers are mostly BDs, Nepalis or Indians. Pakistanis are mostly shopkeepers, taxi drivers, truck drivers in smaller emirates outside of AD and Dubai. So UAE can afford to do without Pakistanis.
Sid
Nov 28, 2025 01:39pm
@Abdul Majeed, I remember even emirates on their website saying if you hold a Pakistani passport you won’t be able to get a single entry visa. Unfortunately Pakistanis are to blame for this mess, same thing will happen for UK visas now that it has come out Pakistan tops the asylum list in the UK
Anonymouseee
Nov 28, 2025 02:10pm
Every country has the right to issue or reject visas without any question. But it is indeed sad to see the UAE treating Pakistanis like this. Our government has failed us repeatedly
Sobia
Nov 28, 2025 03:06pm
Why did he wait specifically for Dubai if it was indeed a “leisure trip”? He could have chosen another destination. Why spend 11 months waiting. Did he think Dubai was some kind of paradise?
Mahmood
Nov 28, 2025 06:37pm
With Pakistan's poor diplomatic relations with many countries, scandals involving people smuggling, fake asylum seekers, visa over-stays and low Pakistani passport ranking globally, all contribute to shrinking world which they can visit. Dubai is only the handful of places they can visit for tourism, shopping or jobs. In the 50-60s. blue-collar labor headed to British factories In the 70-80s, educated classed headed to the US. Those who couldn't get visa to either, emigrated to Canada.
Zarmeena
Nov 28, 2025 06:49pm
The visa process is undertaken to assess documents and visas are issued after that whetting process. Therefore blanket refusal of visas is unacceptable. The government should take a stand and halt or even restrict operations Emirates and Etihad. Yes that will cause a temporary impasse as we don't have alternatives but we will show strength and resolve. But our governments! Alas. The least said the better.
Ahsaanakbar
Nov 28, 2025 09:27pm
I really like to see new places and I am really like New York I am from Pakistan I am not reach
Maroof Shah
Nov 28, 2025 11:02pm
What is the bid deal in going to any place in the UAE, Stay home and tour your own country. I would not set foot in any ARAB airline or country for love nor money.
dxbuae
Nov 28, 2025 11:11pm
my partner who lives on a work permit in canada with pakistani passport, was rejected 5 times despite being above 45 years of age and with a bank statement of over 80000cad. so i am not really sure whats going on.
Moe
Nov 29, 2025 01:36am
Only the likes of president and bis family with mony invested in real estate are welvome. Otherwose remember the words pm said - beggars are not choosers.
Digital Look
Nov 29, 2025 03:18am
Pakistan should also BAN UAE citizens from receiving a visa for Pakistan! Enough is enough!!
