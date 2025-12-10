Strategy to curb illegal mining in Balochistan being planned

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday that a comprehensive strategy was being developed to curb illegal mining, protect mineral resources, and ensure the transparency of the mining lease system, with positive results expected soon.

Efforts were underway to provide global investors with access to Balochistan’s mineral reserves, which would provide long-term economic strength to the province, he added.

The chief minister expressed these views at a meeting with a representative delegation from the Mines Owners’ Association (MOA). During the meeting, the delegation offered special thanks to the provincial government, calling the decision to grant industry status to the mining sector a historic and far-sighted move.

The discussion focused on the establishment of the Chamber of Mines, provision of land, investment opportunities, and resolving various issues facing the mining sector.

Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, MPA Prince Agha Omar Ahmedzai, and key administrative and mines department officials also attended the meeting.

Mine owners, CM Bugti discuss establishment of separate chamber

CM Bugti told the delegation that elevating the mining sector to industry status was a crucial step towards economic stability, increased employment opportunities, and the effective utilisation of mineral resources in the province.

“This decision will not only ensure better protection and welfare facilities for the workers but will also provide a strong and clear policy framework for investors.”

Mr Bugti asserted that the mining sector was a fundamental pillar of Balochistan’s development. He announced that the government was introducing a system focused on transparency, modern technology, robust regulation, and international standards of oversight in the sector.

He stressed that the welfare of workers was paramount, adding that improving their working conditions, enhancing safety arrangements, health and security standards, and strengthening the rescue mechanism are among the government’s top priorities.

The delegation praised the initiatives, particularly the government plan to establish rescue centres for workers in Chamalang and Duki, and the efforts to introduce reforms and protect workers’ rights. They said the policies were the need of the hour, predicting that these measures would boost confidence, stability, and investment in the sector.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025