UN troubled by clampdown in HK after fire

GENEVA: The United Nations voiced alarm on Tuesday at reports that Hong Kong’s “draconian” national security laws were being used against people seeking a transparent inquiry into the Chinese city’s worst fire in decades.

The death toll from last month’s apartment complex blaze rose to 160 after an additional body was identified, police said on Tuesday, adding that six people were still listed as missing.

“The public’s solidarity with the victims of the fire has shown the depth and resilience of the civic spirit in Hong Kong,” UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

“The people of Hong Kong understandably want answers and accountability, so that the hundreds of victims are properly compensated, and to avoid such a tragedy occurring again.” Hong Kong was once home to spirited political activism, but that has faded since Beijing imposed a strict national security law in 2020 following huge pro-democracy protests in the Chinese finance hub.

Authorities have warned against crimes that “exploit the tragedy”.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025