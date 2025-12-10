E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Unesco puts musical instrument Boreendo on heritage safeguard list

Tahir Siddiqui Published December 10, 2025
Ancient musical instrument Boreendo.—Dawn
Ancient musical instrument Boreendo.—Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The ancient musical instrument Boreendo has been officially inscribed on the Unesco List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The decision was taken during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in New Delhi.

Boreendo is an eco-friendly musical instrument made from clay and holds significant cultural importance as it belongs to the people of Mohenjo Daro and Indus Valley civilisation.

Announcing this on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the honour represented a major milestone in safeguarding Sindh’s musical heritage and cultural identity on a global scale.

“The inscription puts Sindh’s folk music and craftsmanship on the global stage, creating new opportunities for research, collaboration, and international recognition,” he added.

Inscription puts Sindh’s folk music and craftsmanship on global stage, minister tells PA

He said Boreendo was simple in design yet profound in spirit. “At present there is only one known Borendo maestro — ZulfikarLoond — and the instrument is crafted by UstadAllahDino, a master artisan whose hands carry the legacy of this craft,” he added.

He said that the Sindh government, through the culture department, had been actively working on the preservation, revival, and promotion of indigenous arts and instruments.

“We are also thankful to the federal government and Unesco Pakistan for their cooperation and support in achieving this milestone,” he said, adding: “We also highly appreciate the efforts of Meeza Ubaid, a cultural expert consulted in preparation of Boreendo dossier.”

‘Landmark victory’

Separately, a Unesco press release termed the decision a landmark victory for cultural preservation.

It said the Boreendo is a unique, spherical folk instrument handcrafted from clay, known for its haunting, soulful melodies played during winter bonfires (Mach Kachehri) and cultural festivals in Sindh.

The inscription endorses a comprehensive safeguarding plan developed by Pakistan’s government in close collaboration with the local community of Keti Mir Muhammad Lund.

Key initiatives include establishing training programmes to transfer the unique skills of clay moulding and tuning to youth, integrating Boreendo music into school curriculums and community workshop and creating sustainable livelihoods for artisans through cultural festivals and global promotion.

The Boreendo’s distinct design—a hollow clay ball with sound holes, often painted with intricate motifs by the women of the village—is a testament to sustainable, eco-friendly art.

By placing it on the Urgent Safeguarding List, Unesco and Pakistan highlight the urgent need to support the practitioners who keep this fragile heritage alive against the challenges of modernization and climate change.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe