Opposition grows at KU over move to detach ICCBS

KARACHI: While the government seems adamant to detach the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) from Karachi University (KU), the Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts) has continued its efforts to build up a wider consensus on the matter, making it clear that the research institute was an asset of the university.

“The University of Karachi has a fundamental role in making the ICCBS where it stands today. And, the teachers won’t let its detachment happen at any cost,” said a Kuts press statement released after the society, led by its president, held a meeting with representatives of student bodies on Tuesday.

The bodies represented at the meeting included Islami Jamiat Tulba, Imamia Students Organisation, All Pakistan Muttahida Student Organisation, Punjabi Students Organisation and Anjuman-i-Tulba Islam.

Sources said Kuts President Syed Ghufran Alam told the students that the society wouldn’t accept any decision taken without all stakeholders on board.

He also stated that the society was in contact with all institutions and that its doors were open for everyone.

In their response, representatives of student bodies assured the society of their support on the matter. Earlier in the day, a delegation of Kuts held a meeting with Minister for Boards and Universities Mohammad Ismail Rahu and shared their concerns in detail over the controversial ICCBS bill.

“Kuts President and member Dr Fakhrunisa Memon briefed the minister about the bill’s objectionable clauses. The delegation told the minister that the bill would seriously damage both KU and ICCBS,” the statement said. The teachers dispelled the impression that the institute had been run solely with the support of two donors, it adds.

“The delegation made it clear that the financial support of the two donors, whose names have been mentioned in the bill, is even less than one per cent and restricted to only two buildings. While the rest of the infrastructure, including laboratories, buildings and machinery, has been funded by other donors,” the statement reads.

The sources said the minister assured the delegation of presenting their reservations in the cabinet and that the government won’t take any decision without consulting all stakeholders.

The delegation included Dr Nida Ali, Dr Zeeshan Iqbal and others.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025