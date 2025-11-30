E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Scientists, teachers urge chief minister not to detach ICCBS from Karachi University

Faiza Ilyas Published November 30, 2025
A file photo of the entrance of the University of Karachi. — Dawn
KARACHI: The Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts) have sought the chief minister’s intervention in the ongoing controversy over the proposed government bill seeking to grant autonomous status to the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

In their separate letters, the bodies have urged the chief minister to reconsider the bill and keep the ICCBS part of Karachi University (KU).

“ICCBS is an essential component of University of Karachi and altering its status could expose it to risks such as diminished standards and potential corruption. Furthermore, the private sector currently lacks significant experience in managing R&D [Research and Development] institutions focused on education and training, particularly when these organisations are not profit-driven,” writes PAS President Prof Kausar Abdulla Malik in his letter dated Nov 28th to the chief minister.

Highlighting ICCBS’s significance, he says that the institution is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s leading scientific institutes, showcasing the nation’s modern progress in science. Scientists affiliated with ICCBS have received many civil awards and are known internationally for their achievements.

PAS, Kuts and French scientist write to Murad

“The skilled professionals trained at ICCBS are now contributing to universities and R&D organisations throughout Pakistan, underscoring the centre’s key role in advancing national science and technology.”

On behalf of the PAS, he also extended support in addressing any concerns related to the current ICCBS management.

Expressing similar reservations over the government’s move, Prof Jean-Marie Lehn, who is associated with the Institute of Supramolecular Science and Engineering Laboratory of Supramolecular Chemistry, University of Strasbourg, France, has also written a letter to the CM in this regard.

“I am deeply concerned to learn that there is an ongoing move to separate the institute from the University of Karachi and convert it into a separate institution in which the appointment of the Executive Director will be made by a three-member search committee comprising two donors and Your Excellency.

“I urge you not to change the present status of the institute as it has flourished as an integral part of University of Karachi. Prof Ata-ur-Rehman is presently Patron-in-Chief of the institute and his continued supervision is necessary to ensure its continued development.”

Plea to reconsider the bill

In its letter, Kuts has also urged the chief minister to reconsider this proposal in the larger interest of the academic integrity, institutional stability, and the future of public-sector higher education in Sindh.

“Separating ICCBS would significantly weaken the university’s academic structure, disrupt research and postgraduate programs, and set a precedent that could fragment public universities across Pakistan,” writes Kuts President Syed Ghufran Alam.

He further writes that globally, there is no example of a public university centre established, funded, and governed by a university being separated through executive legislation.

“Donor-funded institutes within major public-sector universities (e.g., University of California, Oxford, Cambridge, ETH Zürich) remain fully under university governance. Donors may contribute naming rights, but they do not receive executive authority, administrative control, or representation on statutory bodies.

“The proposed bill, however, appears to extend governance rights to donor foundations in a manner inconsistent with international norms and potentially harmful to academic independence,” he writes.

The Kuts points out that donor contributions to Hussain Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) and Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) amounted to less than one per cent of total development and operational costs.

“All major infrastructure, laboratories, salaries, and research activities over the past 25–30 years were funded by the HEC Pakistan, Government of Sindh, Sindh HEC, federal agencies, international partners, and the University of Karachi itself on university-owned land. Therefore, all ICCBS assets legally and ethically belong to the University of Karachi and the public sector.

“The proposed separation may create multiple risks. This includes fragmentation of academic and research networks disrupting degree programmes and supervision for over 600 MPhil/PhD scholars; legal and administrative complications regarding ownership of land, buildings, equipment, and staff service structures; financial strain on both ICCBS and the wider university system due to duplication of administrative and academic functions.”

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

