KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi University has elicited a strong reaction from the academic community in the province, while scholars of national repute and foreign experts have also expressed their concern. Yet it remains to be seen whether these protestations will make the provincial government change its mind. The Sindh minister for universities has said that the Sindh International Centre for Sciences Bill, 2025, has been sent to the relevant government committee for review. The minister, however, did add that the views of stakeholders would be taken into account before a final decision is made. At stake here is not just the question of one institute; the matter, in fact, raises questions about how much influence bureaucrats, politicians and donors should have over public educational institutions, particularly with regard to the autonomy of such institutes. The Sindh government has offered no cogent reason for separating the ICCBS, other than to “provide quality education and conduct research and training”. Should we assume that the present arrangement within KU does not allow the ICCBS to meet these noble goals? The head of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences has said that separating the institute could lead to “diminished standards”, while the KU teachers’ body says the move would “weaken the university’s academic structure”.

It is hoped that the Sindh government does not bulldoze this bill just as it has done with earlier laws concerning higher education. The issues raised by the academic community need to be addressed transparently. The land and assets of the ICCBS are reportedly worth billions, and there must be a solid rationale for separating the institute. All sides must jettison political considerations and interests, and keep the welfare of the students paramount. For many low- and middle-income students, KU is the only option for a decent, affordable education. This option must not be taken away from them.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025