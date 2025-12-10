YouTubers granted protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted one-day protective bail to YouTubers Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Nani Wala in multiple cases related to gambling apps, cybercrime and other allegations, directing both to appear before the court later today.

Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas took up the petition filed on behalf of the two social media influencers. Their counsel informed the court that Rajab Butt and Nadeem Nani Wala had been abroad for several months and feared arrest upon landing at Islamabad International Airport.

He argued that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other departments had registered several cases against them, but under the law the petitioners were entitled to seek relief from the relevant forum before any arrest.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved one-day protective bail and restrained the authorities from arresting the petitioners at the airport. The judge further directed both the influencers to appear before the IHC today to mark their presence so that proceedings in the pending cases could move forward.

Justice Minhas clarified that the protective bail was being granted solely to facilitate their appearance before the court and did not affect the jurisdiction of the trial courts where the cases are pending.

The hearing was adjourned till later today.

According to official records, the two are nominated in several FIRs registered under various cybercrime provisions, including allegations related to operating or promoting gambling applications, misuse of digital platforms and online harassment. FIA had earlier issued multiple notices, but their stay abroad meant no substantial progress could be made in the investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025