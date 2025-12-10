PMDC launches digital inspection system for colleges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) have officially launched the National Inspector Pilot Training with an initiative designed to modernise and standardise the inspection and accreditation processes of medical and dental institutions across the country.

The pilot programme will enhance regulatory efficiency, integrating digital inspection technologies. It will build a trained national pool of inspectors equipped to ensure quality, transparency, and compliance in medical and dental education.

The training session was formally inaugurated by PMDC PresidentProf. Dr. Rizwan Taj, who said that the three-day training was a momentous step toward strengthening inspection standards of medical dental colleges and advancing digital transformation in the national accreditation process.

He further appreciated the efforts and guidance of the Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, acknowledging his supportive and forward-looking role in the uplift and strengthening of PMDC.

The program brought together master trainers and inspectors from across the country for hands-on learning, including demonstrations of Digit-Inspect, Pakistan’s first digital inspection platform, and an overview of the updated Inspector Guide.

The training will be successfully completed, with its key objective i.e, preparation of Master Trainers who will from now on lead further capacity-building sessions across their respective provinces and regions.

A total of 60 participants from across Pakistan have taken part in the training. Representation spans from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ICT, and Armed Forces, ensuring national-level inclusivity and harmonisation.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025