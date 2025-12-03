E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PMDC okays digital inspectors’ training programme

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:50am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) convened an important meeting at its headquarters to finalise arrangements for the upcoming three-day National Inspector Training Programme scheduled to be held on Dec 9 to 11. After the training they will inspect medical and dental colleges.

The programme will train inspectors in conducting fully digitalised inspections as part of PMDC’s modernisation initiative. The meeting brought together 12 master trainers to review the training framework, logistics, and implementation strategy for the nationwide pilot training aimed at digitalising the PMDC inspection system.

The meeting was chaired by the PMDC President Prof Dr Rizwan Taj. During the meeting, participants discussed the structured three-day training programme designed to enhance the competency and readiness of master inspectors responsible for training inspectors who will evaluate medical and dental colleges across the country.

Key agenda items included finalisation of the digital inspection workflow, allocation of facilitators, selection of participating institutions, and preparation of training materials such as the Inspector Guide and the digital platform.

