Pakistan’s future lies in supporting women with disabilities: Mashhood

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s future depended on how well stakeholders include and support women with disabilities.

“Their leadership is essential, not optional, for achieving national development goals,” he said while attending the national event marking three major milestones: the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), 40 years of Sightsavers’ work, and 15 years of the National Forum of Women with Disabilities (NFWWD).

The event was organised by Sightsavers Pakistan, in collaboration with the NFWWD. The gathering brought together government representatives, mainly Minister of State for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, development partners, the EU delegation, disability rights activists, and women leaders from across the country.

Mr Mashhood called for stronger institutional support, policy implementation, and youth-focused opportunities that remained inclusive and accessible.

Ms Qamar stressed, “Inclusive education requires a whole-of-government approach, with every institution contributing. The Government of Pakistan stands with women with disabilities, ensuring their full participation and leadership”.

During opening remarks, Director Pakistan and Middle East, Sightsavers Munazza Gillani, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to gender equity and disability inclusion, saying: “Empowering women with disabilities is not a symbolic gesture, it is a critical investment in a more equitable and prosperous Pakistan.”

CEO NFWWD, Abia Akram, said: “For 15 years, NFWWD has worked tirelessly to ensure that women with disabilities are not only seen but heard, respected, and included in decision-making.”

The EU delegation representative and Team Lead Governance and Human Capital, Sebastien Lorion, highlighted the European Union’s long-standing partnership with Pakistan on disability rights and gender equality.

“The European Union is proud to stand with Pakistan in amplifying the leadership of women with disabilities. Inclusive development is at the core of our global commitments,” the representatives noted.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025