E-Paper | March 17, 2026

NCCIA gets time to file reply to YouTuber’s plea

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2025
YouTuber Saadur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, speaks during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on December 7. — Screengrab via YouTube/Ducky Bhai
YouTuber Saadur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, speaks during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on December 7. — Screengrab via YouTube/Ducky Bhai
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted more time to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to submit its reply to an application by YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai seeking the return of his electronic devices and ATM cards on supardari.

Magistrate Naeem Wattoo heard the application of the YouTuber, who had been released on bail in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

During the hearing, an NCCIA prosecutor informed the magistrate that the initial investigating officer of the case was currently in jail and all relevant record must be obtained from him. The prosecutor sought more time to file a reply.

Allowing the prosecutor’s request, the magistrate granted NCCIA an additional three days to submit the reply by Dec 12.

The application states that Ducky Bhai’s electronic devices and mobile phone are in the custody of the NCCIA and should be returned.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested at least six officials of the NCCIA on charges of alleged misuse of authority and extortion from the YouTuber while in custody.

The FIA had told a magistrate that more than Rs25 million had been recovered from the officials including additional director Sarfraz Chaudhry, deputy director (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahmad, assistant directors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar and sub-inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan. All these officials, who later resigned from their posts, are in jail on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe