NCCIA gets time to file reply to YouTuber’s plea

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted more time to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to submit its reply to an application by YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai seeking the return of his electronic devices and ATM cards on supardari.

Magistrate Naeem Wattoo heard the application of the YouTuber, who had been released on bail in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

During the hearing, an NCCIA prosecutor informed the magistrate that the initial investigating officer of the case was currently in jail and all relevant record must be obtained from him. The prosecutor sought more time to file a reply.

Allowing the prosecutor’s request, the magistrate granted NCCIA an additional three days to submit the reply by Dec 12.

The application states that Ducky Bhai’s electronic devices and mobile phone are in the custody of the NCCIA and should be returned.

The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested at least six officials of the NCCIA on charges of alleged misuse of authority and extortion from the YouTuber while in custody.

The FIA had told a magistrate that more than Rs25 million had been recovered from the officials including additional director Sarfraz Chaudhry, deputy director (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahmad, assistant directors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar and sub-inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan. All these officials, who later resigned from their posts, are in jail on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025