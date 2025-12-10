4,050 graduates get degrees at UMT convocation

LAHORE: A total of 4,050 degrees were awarded in the 28th convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Tuesday.

The graduates included 3,248 bachelors, 51 masters, 693 MS/MPhil, and 59 PhD.

Medals and awards were also distributed, including 65 Patron’s Gold Medals, 65 Rector’s Silver Medals, 14 Rector’s Academic Excellence Awards (gold), 11 Certificates of Excellence, four Certificates of Merit, nine Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students, two Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad Medals, one Khurram Murad Medal, one Mubarak un Nisa Medal, one Dr Muhammad Ahmed Medal, two Greenair Medals, one Fast Excellence Award, one Fast Sustainability Award, one Dr Yasir Memorial Award, four Rector’s Awards for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, one Best University Teacher Award, 10 Best School Teacher Awards, three University-Level Best Researcher Awards, and one School-Level Best Researcher Award.

Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman was the chief guest. Other attendees included ILM Trust Chairman and UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UMT Rector retd Air Vice Marshal Dr Asif Raza, UMT Chief Advisor retd Lt Gen Javed Hasan, LOTTE Chemicals Chairman Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, UMT Provost Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, UMT Director General Ahmad Abdullah, Research and Innovation Director Prof Abid Sherwan, FAST Cables CEO Kamal Amjad Mian, along with registrars, controllers of examinations, deans, directors, students and their families.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Rehman said that government policies were aimed at empowering youth through education, training and skills development. He said that measures were being taken to promote educational and economic progress across the province.

He highlighted the Chief Minister Education Endowment Fund and Scholarship Programme as initiatives ensuring that no student was denied education due to financial constraints.

Degrees, medals and cheques were distributed among gold medalists and PhD scholars by the chief guest and UMT president.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025