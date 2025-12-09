WB team inspects work on Guddu Barrage rehabilitation

SUKKUR: The World Bank’s Implementation Mission for Sindh Barrages Improve-ment Project (SBIP) visited Guddu Barrage on Monday to review ongoing works and assess progress on rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades.

The mission comprising SBIP Task Team Leader François Onimus, Zelalam Meknon (water specialist), Alphonse (senior environment specialist), and Imran-ul-Haq (senior social and development expert), Preetam Das, Project Director (project management office) of SBIP arrived at DESCON contractor’s camp on the left bank of the barrage, where they inspected preparations for the manufacturing of new barrage gates by JHMC China.

The delegation then proceeded to site for the jetty where bulkhead gate had been transported toward the barrage for installation.

Mr Preetam informed the WB mission that 30 new gates had already been installed during the current season, with 24 more scheduled for installation. Work on the remaining 11 gates would be undertaken in next season, he said.

The mission was informed that the project had now entered a fast-track phase, with the completion targeted for March 2027.

The team inspected the SBIP G-3 Project, where construction of TJ Spur was under way. Officials briefed the mission on the implementation status of SBIP-G2 confirming that 81 per cent of physical work had been completed.

Later, the mission along with Mr Preetam held a joint press conference at the barrage to share updates with media persons. The team left for Sukkur after concluding the inspection at Guddu.

Deputy Project Director Noor-ul-Arfeen Baloch, Imran Aziz Tunio (technical officer PMO SBIP), Abdul Fatah (deputy director PMO SBIP), A. Razak Memon (project coordinator, consultant PMO SBIP), Mehran Sattar (AXEN), Carrie Eller (civil engineer), and Shahyar Aslam (DCRE, deputy chief resident engineer) accompanied the mission during the visit.

The WB team’s visit underscored the bank’s continued commitment to support modernization and climate resilience of Sindh’s major barrages under the SBIP framework, said a handout.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025