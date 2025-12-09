E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Notices on plea against motor vehicle ordinance

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2025
Picture shows exterior of Lahore High Court building. — AFP/File
Picture shows exterior of Lahore High Court building. — AFP/File
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LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the provincial government and other authorities on a petition challenging the Punjab Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmed.

Petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued that the impugned legislation imposing heavy fines had been enacted in violation of fundamental rights. He stated that the citizens were already facing financial difficulties due to the overall economic situation of the country.

The counsel further argued that instead of creating awareness among the citizens about traffic laws, the authorities started focusing on imposing fines and lodging FIRs.

He said such a conduct of the government towards the citizens was not justified. He asked the court to strike down the new amended law, which introduced heavy fines on traffic rules violations.

After hearing the arguments, the judge issued notices to the respondents for submission of their replies within two weeks.

KITE FLYING: The Lahore High Court on Monday granted time to a petitioner’s lawyer to array Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) as a respondent in a petition against a newly promulgated law permitting celebration of Basant festival in Punjab.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid heard the petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel, a self-styled public interest litigation organisation.

At the outset, the judge asked petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique that the WCLA had not been made a party to the petition, even though it was necessary to include it.

The judge noted that it was the WCLA which recommended the celebration of Basant in fact. Therefore, he said, the authority should be listed as respondent in the petition.

The judge allowed the petitioner to amend the petition and adjourned the hearing till Dec 10. The petition states that the Punjab government issued the impugned ordinance while the assembly was in session.

It expresses concern that kite flying has caused numerous deaths in the past in different cities of the province and even the Supreme Court had previously ruled against the activity.

The petition asks the court to declare the ordinance along with the notification permitting kite flying null and void.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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