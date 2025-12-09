Minister’s statement sparks confusion after Punjab transporters end strike

LAHORE: As the transport owners called off the wheel-jam strike across the province on Monday following ‘acceptance of their demands’ by the authorities, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement in her X handle has triggered confusion and raised concerns among transporters.

The announcement to call off the strike came after the dialogue between the government team led by the Punjab transport minister and a delegation of the Muttahida transporters’ associations action committee reportedly ‘remained successful’.

“We called off the strike following acceptance of our demands by the government,” said action committee member Lala Yasir Naseer while talking to Dawn on Monday. “Our demands included stopping the ongoing practice of registration of FIRs against the drivers and heavy transport owners on account of even minor traffic laws violations and suspension of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025 (to the extent of increase in fines on commercial vehicles) that empowers the officers concerned to impose heavy fines,” Naseer, a part of the dialogue, explained.

But Ms Aurangzeb’s message rejecting pause on the implementation of the certain clause of the ordinance related to increase in the fine has caused concerns among the transporters, he said.

In her message on X, Ms Aurangzeb termed reports related to pause on the implementation of ordinance false and baseless. “The CM Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif has once again ordered to ensure implementation of the traffic laws, rules and regulations strictly by taking action against those flouting the laws. We didn’t compromise and will not compromise on the safety of lives of the people and their children,” the message states.

To a question, Naseer said a senior police officer, during the dialogue, had pledged not to lodge FIR or impose heavy fines on the drivers or the vehicle owners. “In Monday’s meeting, the government agreed to form committees to review and discuss the motor vehicle ordinance-2025 with our representatives and make necessary amendments in the light of the recommendations of the transporter associations’ representatives. Moreover, the implementation on the disputed clause of the ordinance was also stopped for next 15 days,” he claimed, adding that another meeting was also scheduled for Tuesday (today) between the action committee and the government team. “In Tuesday’s meeting, we will raise our concerns after Ms Aurangzeb’s message,” he said.

On the other hand, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision to form a committee, suspend the traffic ordinance, and resolve the concerns of the transport community through dialogue.

In a statement, LCCI president Faheemur Rehman Saigol, senior vice president Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, and vice president Khurram Lodhi said the business and transport sectors are deeply linked, and together they keep the economic wheel moving. Therefore, solving transporters’ problems is a key need of the time.

LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol said the transport sector is the backbone of the economy. If this sector faces difficulties because of unnecessary fines, cases, or administrative pressure, it negatively affects the entire trade and industry system. He added that LCCI strongly raised its voice for the rights of the transport community.

A detailed press conference was held at the chamber to demand immediate action from the government regarding amendments to the traffic ordinance, withdrawal of FIRs, reduction of heavy fines, and addressing other key issues.

He further said it is encouraging that the government has shown seriousness by suspending the ordinance and forming a committee consisting of all stakeholders so that issues can be resolved through talks instead of confrontation.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025