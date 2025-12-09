E-Paper | March 16, 2026

‘New USEFP building embodies robust educational ties between Pakistan, US’

APP Published December 9, 2025
Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar and US Charge d’ Affaires Natalie A Baker inaugurated the new purpose-built headquarters of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Wajiha Qamar/X
Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar and US Charge d’ Affaires Natalie A Baker inaugurated the new purpose-built headquarters of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Wajiha Qamar/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar on Monday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening international academic partnerships as she joined US Charge d’ Affaires Natalie A Baker in inaugurating the new purpose-built headquarters of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the inauguration symbolised the spirit of collaboration that has shaped Pakistan-US educational ties for generations.

She stated that programs such as Fulbright and Education USA have enabled thousands of Pakistanis to gain exposure, skills, and global networks, which continue to benefit the country’s public and private sectors.

“Today, we celebrate not only a building but a shared commitment to knowledge, opportunity, and a brighter future for our youth”, she said.

She praised USEFP’s dedication and acknowledged the role of the US Embassy, trustees, and Pakistani academic partners in advancing meaningful educational exchange.

The minister also lauded the integration of art and culture into the event, referencing the work of Dr Sultan as a reminder that education is not only about systems and structures, but imagination, culture, and connection.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding academic pathways for Pakistani students, enhancing transparency, and ensuring Pakistan’s confident participation in global academic networks.

“Together, we can open many more doors for our students, doors that lead to knowledge, opportunity, and a more inclusive future”, she added.

Earlier, Ms Baker highlighted that as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, the new USEFP complex will further reinforce bilateral cooperation in education and exchange.

“This is more than a building. It is a symbol of the deep commitment both the United States and Pakistan have to education, innovation, and building a stronger, more prosperous future together”, she remarked.

She emphasised that it will expand access to educational resources and equip the next generation of Pakistanis with the skills required to thrive in a global economy.

Senior US and Pakistani officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including US Department of State Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Sherry Keneson-Hall, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Shelly Seaver, USEFP Executive Director Peter Moran, USEFP Chair Kamal Uddin Tipu, and distinguished guests from Pakistan’s academic and government sectors.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe