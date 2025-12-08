Ex-servicemen condemn organised campaign against military, CDF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) on Sunday slammed the organised and hostile propaganda campaign against Pakistan’s armed forces and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, demanding a strict action against those involved in crimes against national security.

Speaking at a press conference, PESS President retired Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum said the misleading campaign, fuelled by internal political elements and external forces, posed a direct threat to national security, unity, and institutional stability.

Gen Qayyum said that after suffering a humiliating defeat in the four-day war, India declared that Operation Sindoor would continue. “Today, India is pursuing this operation through a hybrid warfare, orchestrating terrorist attacks from Afghan soil”, he remarked.

He said Pakistan was currently in a state of undeclared war, where attacks on security forces were being carried out by terrorists guided by Indian agencies, with the tacit approval of the Afghan Taliban government.

The PESS president praised the bravery, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers, who he said were thwarting every terrorist attack with full force.

Lt Gen Qayyum noted that the enemy’s second major tactic was propaganda warfare, largely targeting the armed forces, particularly CDF, on social media. He deplored that some political elements in Pakistan, along with their external backers, were using this campaign for political motives, an act he termed highly condemnable.

Referring to a recent statement by the DG ISPR, Gen Qayyum said certain PTI leaders and their “rogue elements” at home and abroad were deliberately amplifying India’s propaganda.

“PESS strongly condemns this trend and demands strict action against all elements involved in crimes against national security”, he asserted.

Underlining the need for complete national unity, Gen Qayyum appealed to the nation to adhere to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline. He said political leadership, media, state institutions, and the public must rise above personal and group interests to protect Pakistan’s long-term security interests.

The PESS president welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to use Pakistani ports. He said Pakistan was ready to open trade routes for all Central Asian states, with a population of about 80 million, provided the Afghan Taliban fully disarm and dismantle terrorist groups.

He also expressed concern over Russia’s plan to increase trade with India from $68 billion to $100bn.

He said that while trade was a bilateral matter, supplying SU-57 stealth fighter jets or additional S-400 mobile surface-to-air missile systems to India would heighten security risks for Pakistan and other regional countries, as it would strengthen India’s ambitions for regional dominance.

PESS also welcomed the review of the NFC Award and said the burden of defence requirements, debt servicing, development plans, and the impacts of climate change should be fairly shared by all provinces.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025