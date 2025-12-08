National Games: System overpowers spirit in basketball

Just four days before the National Games basketball event was set to tip-off, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) was told the venue was gone. With teams arriving and no court to play on, the event itself was in jeopardy.

“We arranged everything in almost two days,” PBBF secretary Yaqoob Qadri told Dawn, revealing a significant off-court challenge. “There were some people who don’t want the event to happen.”

Yet, on Sunday, the roar of a packed crowd for the Army-Sindh clash at the North Nazimabad Gymkhana in Karachi was the definitive answer. Against a backdrop of administrative hurdles, the players delivered a classic on the hardwood: a tale of Army’s clinical system slowly dismantling Sindh’s passionate home stand, culminating in a 97-62 victory.

The roar in the arena was for Sindh. Every steal, every basket by the home team sent waves of noise crashing onto the court. But standing across from that passion was the cold, tall geometry of the Pakistan Army team. What unfolded was a classic clash of heart versus system.

The start was all Sindh. Feeding off the overwhelming home support, they edged a tight first quarter 6-4. Army’s towering presence, anchored by the 7’3“ frame of Taglub Ammar, was a problem.

“We took our competition lightly that’s why Sindh edged us in the first quarter,” Taglub admitted to Dawn.

Army’s top-scorer Shiraz Aslam, who initially missed some of his three-point shots struggled in start found his rhythm.

Sindh’s in-game leader, Ans Azhar, pinpointed the turning point.

“In the first quarter we started brilliantly and I guess that’s where we spent most of our energy,” he told Dawn. “In the second quarter when that wave passed we couldn’t keep the same intensity and that’s where they hurt us.”

That hurt was methodical. Army began dominating the second balls, converting rebounds into points and punishing every seldom mistake.

The tall player was no longer just a threat; he became the central piece of an unsolvable equation.

“We were to some extent not able to overpower them in some exchanges,” Ans conceded. “I wouldn’t say that it was a total mismatch but Army’s athletes are fittest of our country.”

By halftime, Army led 15-12. By the third quarter, the lead had swelled to 20. The crowd, still raising the roof, willed a comeback, but Army had locked in.

“We came prepared and were always confident of the comeback,” Shiraz said, who revelled in the electric atmosphere. “This is what we play for… The atmosphere today made the match very exciting.”

The final quarter was a formality, the gap insurmountable. Sindh’s physical effort, which saw them “commit too many fouls” and give away nearly 20 points from the line, was a testament to their fight.

“Against a team like Army you can’t shy away from those duels,” Ans stated. “We were very physical in the game… you play to win no matter what.”

Despite the loss, Sindh’s leader found perspective and promise.

“Obviously wasn’t the result we wanted… but we are still a work in progress,” Ans said, already looking ahead. “But one thing that I can ensure is that it will be improved and [we will] beat those professional sides at the top level with the same bunch.”

A theme of dominance

The men’s result echoed through the women’s bracket, where professional department teams showcased their structural advantage. The Army women routed Balochistan 56-6, while Wapda, the most dominant force in women’s basketball, cruised past Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 66-24.

For Wapda’s Kainat Zafar, the win was a controlled step towards the gold.

“We were trying to conserve our energy and avoid injuries,” she explained while talking to Dawn. “We tried to stick to the basics.”

She credits their dynasty to chemistry built over years together as a department — a key edge over provincial sides.

“The chemistry among the players is what I think keeps us on the top,” she said.

Yet, even in dominance, there’s respect. “Our main rivals are always Army,” Kainat noted, setting the stage for the tournament’s likely climax.