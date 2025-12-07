Israel’s Netanyahu to discuss second phase of Gaza plan with Trump later this month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the second phase of a US plan to end Tel Aviv’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza was close, but cautioned several key issues still needed to be resolved, including whether a multinational security force would be deployed.

Netanyahu, speaking to reporters alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Jerusalem, said that he would hold important discussions with US President Donald Trump at the end of the month on how to ensure the plan’s second phase was achieved.

The prime minister’s office in November said that Trump had invited Netanyahu to the White House “in the near future”, although a date for the visit has not yet been made public.



Netanyahu said that he would discuss with Trump how to bring an end to Hamas rule in Gaza. Israel and Hamas entered a ceasefire two months ago, but Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza, killing Palestinians, as the death toll in the besieged enclave reached over 72,300 as of November 19, 2o25. Gaza’s health ministry says 373 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire started. Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed by Hamas.

Earlier today, Israel’s army killed seven Palestinians in northern Gaza, including a 70-year-old woman and her son. Attacks also wounded a child in Gaza City, according to Al Jazeera. Tel Aviv also alleges that Hamas has been violating the ceasefire.

Netanyahu said that it was important to ensure Hamas not only upholds the ceasefire but also follows through on “their commitment” to the plan to disarm and for Gaza to be demilitarised.

Israel retained control of 53 per cent of Gaza under the first phase of Trump’s plan, which involved the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel. The final hostage remains to be handed over are those of an Israeli police officer killed on October 7, 2023, fighting Hamas.

Phase 2 must come out now: German chancellor

According to the plan, Israel is to pull back further in the second phase as a transitional authority is established in Gaza and a multinational security force is deployed, Hamas is disarmed, and reconstruction begins.

A multinational coordination centre has been established in Israel, but there are no deadlines in the plan and officials involved say that efforts to advance it have stalled.

“What will be the timeline? What are the forces that are coming in? Will we have international forces? If not, what are the alternatives? These are all topics that are being discussed,” Netanyahu said, describing them as central issues.

Merz said that Germany was willing to help rebuild Gaza but would wait for Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump, and for clarity on what Washington was prepared to do, before Berlin decides what it would contribute, but that phase two “must come now”.

West Bank annexation remains subject of discussion: Netanyahu

Netanyahu said that he would also discuss with Trump “opportunities for peace”, an apparent reference to US efforts for Israel to establish formal ties with Arab and Muslim states.

“We believe there’s a path to advance a broader peace with the Arab states, and a path also to establish a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbours,” Netanyahu said, asserting Israel would always insist on security control of the West Bank.

Trump has said he promised Muslim leaders that Israel would not annex the occupied West Bank, where Netanyahu’s government is backing the development of Jewish settlements.

The “question of political annexation” of the West Bank remains a subject of discussion, Netanyahu said.