45 arrested as citizens clash with police during Sindh Culture Day rally

Karachi police arrested 45 people participating in the Sindh Culture Day rally on Sunday, after people allegedly pelted police personnel with stones.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that upon being attacked by participants, police responded with a baton charge and tear gas shelling.

“We detained 45 people on Sharea Faisal,” DIG Raza said. “The South SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) is at the scene, and the situation is under control.”

The DIG said that since the Red Zone has been closed, alternative traffic routes are being provided for citizens and commuters.

He added that the law enforcers asked the rally participants to use the Lines Area route towards Saddar and subsequently the venue of the rally at Karachi Press Club (KPC), but “they were bent upon using the main Sharea Faisal from Jinnah Bridge.”

“They allegedly pelted stones on the police when they were stopped, resulting in injuries to five policemen,” he said, adding that it prompted the police to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Asked as to why the law enforcers blocked the road at the Finance and Trade Centre (FTC) flyover, Raza said that an advisory was issued pertaining to the Cultural Day, as multiple rallies and cultural processions were expected to assemble at the FTC and intend to move towards the KPC via Sharea Faisal.

“In view of certain past untoward incidents, the law enforcers were asked to ensure that no participant was allowed to move beyond FTC under any circumstances, as the area ahead leads into the Red Zone, which contains sensitive installations.

“Thus, the police and rangers were deployed at the FTC bridge to enforce the diversion and prevent any unauthorised movement.”



The occasion, celebrated every year, sees jubilant crowds wearing traditional dresses and donning Sindhi caps and Ajraks while dancing to folk music being blasted from vehicle-mounted sound systems throughout the day.

Raza recalled that in 2023, during Sindh Cultural Day celebrations, there were violent confrontations between law enforcers and protesters in which a first information report was also registered.

Similarly, last year, Raza said a police van was damaged, and police personnel were manhandled, while some of the protestors managed to cross into the Red Zone and reached the KPC via Jinnah Bridge.

“Around 10-12 rallies came from different parts of the metropolis and reached the Fawara Chowk and KPC with around 17,000 to 18,000 participants,” he said.



More to follow