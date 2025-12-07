E-Paper | December 07, 2025

45 arrested as citizens clash with police during Sindh Culture Day rally

Imran Ayub | Imtiaz Ali Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 07:09pm
Citizens celebrate Sindh Culture Day in Karachi on December 7. — DawnNewsTV
Citizens celebrate Sindh Culture Day in Karachi on December 7. — DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Karachi police arrested 45 people participating in the Sindh Culture Day rally on Sunday, after people allegedly pelted police personnel with stones.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that upon being attacked by participants, police responded with a baton charge and tear gas shelling.

“We detained 45 people on Sharea Faisal,” DIG Raza said. “The South SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) is at the scene, and the situation is under control.”

The DIG said that since the Red Zone has been closed, alternative traffic routes are being provided for citizens and commuters.

He added that the law enforcers asked the rally participants to use the Lines Area route towards Saddar and subsequently the venue of the rally at Karachi Press Club (KPC), but “they were bent upon using the main Sharea Faisal from Jinnah Bridge.”

“They allegedly pelted stones on the police when they were stopped, resulting in injuries to five policemen,” he said, adding that it prompted the police to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Asked as to why the law enforcers blocked the road at the Finance and Trade Centre (FTC) flyover, Raza said that an advisory was issued pertaining to the Cultural Day, as multiple rallies and cultural processions were expected to assemble at the FTC and intend to move towards the KPC via Sharea Faisal.

“In view of certain past untoward incidents, the law enforcers were asked to ensure that no participant was allowed to move beyond FTC under any circumstances, as the area ahead leads into the Red Zone, which contains sensitive installations.

“Thus, the police and rangers were deployed at the FTC bridge to enforce the diversion and prevent any unauthorised movement.”

The occasion, celebrated every year, sees jubilant crowds wearing traditional dresses and donning Sindhi caps and Ajraks while dancing to folk music being blasted from vehicle-mounted sound systems throughout the day.

Raza recalled that in 2023, during Sindh Cultural Day celebrations, there were violent confrontations between law enforcers and protesters in which a first information report was also registered.

Similarly, last year, Raza said a police van was damaged, and police personnel were manhandled, while some of the protestors managed to cross into the Red Zone and reached the KPC via Jinnah Bridge.

“Around 10-12 rallies came from different parts of the metropolis and reached the Fawara Chowk and KPC with around 17,000 to 18,000 participants,” he said.


More to follow

Pakistan

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

Imran Ayub

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe