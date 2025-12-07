E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Myanmar jets kill 18 in air strike

AFP Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 10:11am
VILLAGERS inspect their damaged homes after the bombardment by Myanmar’s military.—AFP
VILLAGERS inspect their damaged homes after the bombardment by Myanmar’s military.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TABAYIN: Eighteen people were killed in an airstrike on a town in central Myanmar, a local official, a rescue worker and two residents said on Saturday.

Myanmar has been rocked by civil war since the military snatched power in a 2021 coup, and its battles with numerous anti-coup fighters have brought frequent airstrikes that often kill civilians.

Two bombs were dropped on Tabayin township in Sagaing region on Friday evening, with one hitting a busy teashop, according to a local administration official. He said that 18 people were killed and 20 were wounded in the attacks.

“Deaths were high at the teashop as it was crowded time,” he said.

A rescue worker who arrived on the scene 15 minutes after the strike said seven people were killed on the spot and 11 others died later at hospital.

The teashop — a traditional social hub in Myanmar — and around a dozen houses nearby were “totally destroyed”, he said.

A survivor said he was watching a televised boxing match in the teashop when the bomb hit.

“As soon as I heard aircraft fly over, I got my body to the ground,” he said, adding that the sound from the blast was deafening. “I saw a big fire over my head… I was lucky, I returned home after that.” A junta spokesman did not answer a call from a reporter.

Funerals for those killed were held on Saturday, with some victims’ faces covered by towels as they had been rendered unrecognisable, a local resident said.

“I feel very sad because I knew some of them very well,” she said. A junta airstrike in Sagaing in May killed 22 people, including 20 children, despite a purported ceasefire cal­led after a devastating earthquake hit Myanmar.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe