Man held for ‘killing wife, daughter over honour’ in Gizri

KARACHI: A woman and her teenage daughter were killed in the name of so-called honour in their Gizri home, police said on Saturday.

The Clifton police said that Kulsoom, 43, and her daughter Maryam, 11, were stabbed to death allegedly by her husband, Samiullah, late on Friday night.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the suspect stabbed and injured his wife and daughter inside their home near Noorani Masjid.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were pronounced dead.

The DIG said the double murder appeared to be an outcome of an honour killing. He said the suspect had been arrested and the knife used in the double murder had also been recovered.

The police have registered a murder case against the arrested suspect on the complaint of the victim Kulsoom’s brother, Faisal Khan.

The DIG said the suspect has “confessed” to the crime.

The suspect claimed that he had “doubts about the character of his wife”, while he killed his daughter as well because she was supporting her mother, he added.

However, the DIG said during the initial probe, it transpired that the suspect was arrested around two-and-a-half months ago in an unrelated case and was released on bail around three days ago.

He said the suspect was “angry” as his wife, Kulsoom, was allegedly not arranging surety for his bail.

The police are further investigating the case, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025