Structural reforms, regional cooperation key to energy transition: Ahsan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan’s energy transition requires structural reforms, regional cooperation and expanded multilateral engagement.

Speaking at the second Asia Energy Transition Summit 2025 opened at Lums on Saturday, he said the government is working on measures to secure the country’s energy future through a grid capable of handling renewable generation and through efficient use of available resources.

He said conserving energy remains a primary source of clean power and stressed that countries must work jointly to achieve transition goals.

The summit, organised by the Lums Energy Institute, the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy and the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition, brought together government officials, diplomats, researchers, development institutions and civil society networks from across Asia, Europe and the Pacific to examine political, financial and technological aspects of the region’s energy transition.

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Ahmad Leghari said Pakistan’s strategy is grounded in renewable development and infrastructure upgrades.

He said a smart grid is essential for integrating renewable energy and that Pakistan is open to collaboration with international organisations, governments and private-sector partners to attract the investment needed for the transition.

In a plenary session, former finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said Asian states must shape global transition debates through integrated planning that aligns financial planning, technological capacity and social considerations.

Retired Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah discussed legal dimensions of climate policy and said governance frameworks must be rights-based and responsive to emerging risks.

He said climate finance has not met global needs and often arrives as loans.

He noted that the Supreme Court has held climate finance to be a fundamental right due to its link with adaptation.

The international delegates discussed financing trends, renewable-market reforms, community resilience and cross-border cooperation. Thematic sessions examined tariff issues, South–South cooperation and Asia’s influence in global energy pathways, with participants calling for financing models that avoid additional debt, support domestic institutions and promote people-centred transition plans.

Lums Provost Dr. Tariq Jadoon said the university will continue supporting research-led energy policy.

National Grid Company Chairman and Senior Adviser at LEI Dr Fiaz Chaudhry said discussions will help shape workable pathways for countries aligning development planning with climate and energy requirements.

The summit will resume with sessions on financing structures, false solutions, distributed renewable deployment and regional energy diplomacy.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

