E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Locals have first right to provincial resources, says KP chief minister

Bureau Report Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 11:57am
A photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. — X/@YarMKNiazi
A photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. — X/@YarMKNiazi
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Saturday said local population holds the primary right over the province’s natural resources and all the decisions will be made strictly in accordance with the interests of the local communities.

The chief minister, while addressing the share transfer ceremony held at KP House, Islamabad, also termed transfer of 49 percent shares of Miran Block to partner organisations as a major achievement of KP government.

He said that the transfer would usher in a new era of oil and gas exploration in the province, adding that it would not only generate local employment opportunities, but would also boost business and help industrial growth, says an official statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat.

The chief minister said that the province was rapidly moving towards self-reliance in the energy sector while simultaneously developing new and sustainable revenue streams and at the same time assured full facilitation to investors and industrialists.

Afridi terms transfer of 49pc shares of Miran Block to partners big success

Mr Afridi stated that the provincial government would ensure a secure investment environment and that no compromise would be made on law and order for the protection of investors.

He further stated that the provincial government was executing energy projects at an extraordinary pace and would continue to extend complete support to the private sector for investment and industrial development, the statement read.

During the briefing, it was informed that 49 percent shares of the Miran Block had been transferred to a consortium led by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), while 51 percent shares would remain with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).

The consortium also includes Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). It was further shared that the consortium would bear the investment cost for KPOGCL’s 51 percent share as well.

Under the agreement, an estimated investment of Rs22 billion had been attracted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Miran Block deal had resulted in savings of approximately Rs12 billion for the provincial government and KPOGCL.

The pecial assistant to the chief minister for information and public relations, Shafiullah Jan, members of the National Assembly Shehryar Afridi and Shahid Khattak, member of the provincial assembly Daud Afridi, senior officials of KPOGCL and representatives of partner organisations were present on the occasion.

On February 26, the then KP chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who had witnessed the signing ceremony between KPOGCL and a consortium of companies for oil and gas exploration in Miran Block, emphasised the strategic importance of the exploration deal by saying it was not just a milestone for KP but for the entire country and had expressed optimism that the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the Miran Block would help address the energy crisis in the country.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister, reaffirmed KP’s crucial role in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs by saying the province contributed 42 per cent of the country’s total crude oil production, 13 per cent of its natural gas output, and 40 per cent of its LPG production.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe