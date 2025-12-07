Locals have first right to provincial resources, says KP chief minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Saturday said local population holds the primary right over the province’s natural resources and all the decisions will be made strictly in accordance with the interests of the local communities.

The chief minister, while addressing the share transfer ceremony held at KP House, Islamabad, also termed transfer of 49 percent shares of Miran Block to partner organisations as a major achievement of KP government.

He said that the transfer would usher in a new era of oil and gas exploration in the province, adding that it would not only generate local employment opportunities, but would also boost business and help industrial growth, says an official statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat.

The chief minister said that the province was rapidly moving towards self-reliance in the energy sector while simultaneously developing new and sustainable revenue streams and at the same time assured full facilitation to investors and industrialists.

Mr Afridi stated that the provincial government would ensure a secure investment environment and that no compromise would be made on law and order for the protection of investors.

He further stated that the provincial government was executing energy projects at an extraordinary pace and would continue to extend complete support to the private sector for investment and industrial development, the statement read.

During the briefing, it was informed that 49 percent shares of the Miran Block had been transferred to a consortium led by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), while 51 percent shares would remain with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).

The consortium also includes Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). It was further shared that the consortium would bear the investment cost for KPOGCL’s 51 percent share as well.

Under the agreement, an estimated investment of Rs22 billion had been attracted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Miran Block deal had resulted in savings of approximately Rs12 billion for the provincial government and KPOGCL.

The pecial assistant to the chief minister for information and public relations, Shafiullah Jan, members of the National Assembly Shehryar Afridi and Shahid Khattak, member of the provincial assembly Daud Afridi, senior officials of KPOGCL and representatives of partner organisations were present on the occasion.

On February 26, the then KP chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who had witnessed the signing ceremony between KPOGCL and a consortium of companies for oil and gas exploration in Miran Block, emphasised the strategic importance of the exploration deal by saying it was not just a milestone for KP but for the entire country and had expressed optimism that the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the Miran Block would help address the energy crisis in the country.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister, reaffirmed KP’s crucial role in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs by saying the province contributed 42 per cent of the country’s total crude oil production, 13 per cent of its natural gas output, and 40 per cent of its LPG production.

