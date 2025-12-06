E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Interest-free loans sought for women entrepreneurs

Bureau Report Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar (WCCIP) president Qurtul Ain has stressed the need for special incentives, facilities and interest-free or soft loans to support women entrepreneurs so they can continue contributing to the country’s economic development.

She expressed these views during a meeting here on Friday.

On the occasion, the chamber’s founder and former president, as well as ex-MNA Sajida Zulfiqar was also present.

The meeting discussed the provision of soft loans for the promotion of cottage industries, vocational training, market access and networking opportunities for women business owners. A draft containing various recommendations was also prepared.

Ms Ain said businesswomen were playing a pivotal role in the national economy, but emphasised that government institutions must extend greater patronage to help promote women-led products and ensure easier access to markets.

She added that enhanced facilities and opportunities would enable women entrepreneurs to take an active part in the mainstream economy.

She said women had the potential to excel in any field through skill, innovation and hard work. Economic independence of women, she noted, was a key pillar of social development, and required financial resources, training and targeted support.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

COP30 and beyond

COP30 and beyond

Aisha Khan
COP30 unfolded under an emerging paradigm: the world is now near certain to surpass 1.5°C in the early 2030s.

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe