Interest-free loans sought for women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar (WCCIP) president Qurtul Ain has stressed the need for special incentives, facilities and interest-free or soft loans to support women entrepreneurs so they can continue contributing to the country’s economic development.

She expressed these views during a meeting here on Friday.

On the occasion, the chamber’s founder and former president, as well as ex-MNA Sajida Zulfiqar was also present.

The meeting discussed the provision of soft loans for the promotion of cottage industries, vocational training, market access and networking opportunities for women business owners. A draft containing various recommendations was also prepared.

Ms Ain said businesswomen were playing a pivotal role in the national economy, but emphasised that government institutions must extend greater patronage to help promote women-led products and ensure easier access to markets.

She added that enhanced facilities and opportunities would enable women entrepreneurs to take an active part in the mainstream economy.

She said women had the potential to excel in any field through skill, innovation and hard work. Economic independence of women, she noted, was a key pillar of social development, and required financial resources, training and targeted support.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025