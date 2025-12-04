E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Taliban govt says US shooting ‘does not concern’ Afghanistan

AFP Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KABUL: The Taliban government said on Wednesday that the shooting of two National Guard members, one fatally, by an Afghan suspect in Washington last month had nothing to do with Afghanistan.

“The person who committed this act was trained by the Americans themselves,” foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a video published by his office, the first official Taliban reaction to the shooting.

“So this incident does not concern the Afghan government or people,” he said.

The suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the November 26 shootings.

According to US officials, Lakanwal had been part of a CIA-backed “partner force” fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe