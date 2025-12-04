Taliban govt says US shooting ‘does not concern’ Afghanistan

KABUL: The Taliban government said on Wednesday that the shooting of two National Guard members, one fatally, by an Afghan suspect in Washington last month had nothing to do with Afghanistan.

“The person who committed this act was trained by the Americans themselves,” foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a video published by his office, the first official Taliban reaction to the shooting.

“So this incident does not concern the Afghan government or people,” he said.

The suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the November 26 shootings.

According to US officials, Lakanwal had been part of a CIA-backed “partner force” fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

