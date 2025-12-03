E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Malaysia says search for long-missing flight MH370 to resume end of December

AFP Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 11:43am
Malaysia Airlines aircrafts taxi on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur on May 13, 2014. — Reuters/File
Badges are displayed during the sixth annual remembrance event for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 7, 2020. — Reuters
The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume at the end of December, Malaysia’s transport ministry said on Wednesday, more than a decade after the plane disappeared.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of aviation’s greatest enduring mysteries.

Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese, while the others included Malaysians, Indonesians and Australians, as well as Indian, American, Dutch and French nationals.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has not been found.

Kuala Lumpur said in a statement it “wishes to update that the deep-sea search for (the) missing wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will be resuming on 30 December 2025”.

Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search in a “targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft”, the ministry said.

The latest search in the southern Indian Ocean was suspended in April as it was “not the season”.

It was conducted on the “no find, no fee” principle as Ocean Infinity’s previous search, with the government only paying out if the firm finds the aircraft.

Ocean Infinity, based in Britain and the United States, led an unsuccessful hunt in 2018, before agreeing to launch a new search this year.

An initial Australia-led search covered 120,000 square kilometres (46,300 square miles) in the Indian Ocean over three years but found hardly any trace of the plane other than a few pieces of debris.

The ministry said the latest development underscores its commitment in “providing closure to the families affected by the tragedy”.

Relatives of the victims had voiced hope in February that a new search could finally bring some answers.

When contacted by AFP, relatives of victims were not immediately available for comment.

Aviation mystery

The plane’s disappearance has long been the subject of theories — ranging from the credible to outlandish — including that veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah had gone rogue.

A final report into the tragedy released in 2018 pointed to failings by air traffic control and said the course of the plane was changed manually.

Investigators said in the 495-page report that they still did not know why the plane vanished and refused to rule out that someone other than the pilots had diverted the jet.

Relatives of passengers lost on the flight have continued to demand answers from Malaysian authorities.

Family members of Chinese passengers gathered in Beijing outside government offices and the Malaysian embassy in March on the 11th anniversary of the flight’s disappearance.

Attendees of the gathering shouted, “Give us back our loved ones!”, with some holding placards asking, “When will the 11 years of waiting and torment end?”

Nadeem
Dec 03, 2025 01:03pm
The picture with this story shows a Boeing 747 and a Boeing 737. MH 370 was operated by a Boeing 777. That you have not matched the image to the story leaves a poor impression on readers.
Recommend 0

