Achakzai says Constitution reduced to formality

QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that the Constitution has been reduced to a mere formality, questioning how a state can function without agreed-upon rules and regulations when even a village cannot operate without them.

Criticising the rulers, he said a parliament formed through stolen mandates, money or influence had no authority to alter the basic structure of the Cons­t­i­tution.

Mr Achakzai was speaking at a public meeting held at Ayub Football Stadium on Tuesday to mark the 52nd death anniversary of Shaheed Khan Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai. Leaders of various political parties attended the gathering and paid tributes to Khan Shaheed for his struggle against colonial rule, his efforts to strengthen democracy and work for people’s rights.

The PkMAP chief, who also heads the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), alleged that in order to secure a majority, state repression was unleashed against the PTI.

He claimed thousands of homes were raided, workers were tortured in police stations and detention centres, and even their dignity was violated. “Despite this, the public gave PTI the mandate, but instead of counting votes, candidates who came third or fou­rth were declared winners through tick-marking, while others were given victory in exchange for millions,” he alleged.

He added that when a majority still could not be achieved, opposition members were disqualified en masse through court rulings and their seats handed to the “fake government.”

December 3rd, 2025