Govt taking steps to enhance exports: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government is taking practical measures for export-led economic growth and assured implementation of the recommendations of various working groups.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a meeting of the working group on tax reforms. The huddle was part of a series of meetings held with the private sector experts’ working groups for national economic reforms, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the government held the tax-paying businesses and companies in high regard, adding that only strong businesses and a robust economy could generate tax revenues.

“We desire to make business environment in the country better and more competitive through long-term measures. Since day one, the government has been taking practical steps for export-driven economic growth,” he added.

Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muh­ammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar and senior officials attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Working Group, Sheh­zad Saleem, also attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a comprehensive briefing on tax rates in various sectors, including the corporate sector.

Proposals regarding necessary tax ref­orms to support private sector developm­ent, increase exports and promote investment in the country were presented.

Recommendations were also shared on enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s business sector in the region.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to private sector experts for presenting comprehensive proposals, hinting that after due consideration, he would be forming a committee headed by the finance minister to make these proposals actionable.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025