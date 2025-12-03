E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Police honour boy who found child’s body

Imtiaz Ali Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:31am
The SSP East presents a bouquet to Tanveer.—Dawn
KARACHI: As social media was flooded with praise for a teenager who spotted and pulled out the body of three-year-old Ibrahim, the Karachi police on Tuesday formally acknowledged his role, leaving a question mark over the city administration and rescue services’ claim of finding the corpse as a result of a 15-hour-long operation.

SSP-East Dr Farrukh Raza Malik on Tuesday called the teenager, Tanveer, along with a relative, to his office.

“I met the boy who discovered the body of the minor on Monday near Nipa,” SSP Malik said in a brief statement. “He [Tanveer] is a brave and well-mannered boy,” he added.

The meeting came against the backdrop of social media criticism at some policemen who reportedly slapped the boy instead of acknowledging his role. The civic bodies concerned also failed to give credit to the boy as they highlighted only their efforts.

When contacted, Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that Tanveer is a “scavenger” who was collecting items near an open drain at Sir Syed University.

He said two civic employees had already been deployed at the spot, having identified it as one of several points where the body might surface. He said the staff discovered the body in an open drain under a flyover near Sir Syed University and informed the rescue team stationed about one kilometre away, he added.

In the meantime, Mr Khan said, the staff asked Tanveer to go inside and check. As the teenager entered, he recovered the body, which was placed in a van and brought near the departmental store.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 03, 2025 10:01am
Excellent job by the teen-ager putting a question mark on the city administration and the so-called rescue services of Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who seem to be bereft of the audacity and the courtesy to give credit where it's due and call a spade, a spade.
Just@Man
Dec 03, 2025 10:53am
This is just insensitive
Bhaishahab
Dec 03, 2025 01:54pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Asking teenager to go down the drain while govt officials wait behind. Thats the highlight of whole story.
Hassan
Dec 03, 2025 03:23pm
He called the boy, the whole administration should go to his house!
Ghani K
Dec 03, 2025 05:21pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are really’MAN OF LETTERS’
Taj Ahmad
Dec 03, 2025 08:28pm
This boy deserves more from us, hope Mayor Murtaza Wahab will soon be awarded a big award to this young boy who help recovered the body of a young boy from the manhole.
