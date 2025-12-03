Police honour boy who found child’s body

The SSP East presents a bouquet to Tanveer.—Dawn

KARACHI: As social media was flooded with praise for a teenager who spotted and pulled out the body of three-year-old Ibrahim, the Karachi police on Tuesday formally acknowledged his role, leaving a question mark over the city administration and rescue services’ claim of finding the corpse as a result of a 15-hour-long operation.

SSP-East Dr Farrukh Raza Malik on Tuesday called the teenager, Tanveer, along with a relative, to his office.

“I met the boy who discovered the body of the minor on Monday near Nipa,” SSP Malik said in a brief statement. “He [Tanveer] is a brave and well-mannered boy,” he added.

The meeting came against the backdrop of social media criticism at some policemen who reportedly slapped the boy instead of acknowledging his role. The civic bodies concerned also failed to give credit to the boy as they highlighted only their efforts.

When contacted, Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that Tanveer is a “scavenger” who was collecting items near an open drain at Sir Syed University.

He said two civic employees had already been deployed at the spot, having identified it as one of several points where the body might surface. He said the staff discovered the body in an open drain under a flyover near Sir Syed University and informed the rescue team stationed about one kilometre away, he added.

In the meantime, Mr Khan said, the staff asked Tanveer to go inside and check. As the teenager entered, he recovered the body, which was placed in a van and brought near the departmental store.

